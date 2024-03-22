Unionization seems closer than ever as new long-term goals emerge





At GDC this year, the roar for unionization in the video game industry continues to grow, dating back to the first serious talks about this type of unionization in 2018. Since then, there has been both progress and frustrating stutters for unions on a large scale. unionization in the video game industry, but a 2024 panel did not mince its words from its title: Now is the Time! Workers are ready to form unions.

The panel, consisting of Dan Beglov(narrative designer, Sensorium, Team Gramps), Andrew Buczacki (game designer, Drifter Entertainment), Lauren Lehmann(animation director, Terrible Posture Games), Matthew Vimislik(project manager, Workinman Interactive) and Chrissy Fellmeth (international representative of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), as moderator, was part call to action to unionize and part inoculation against anti-union tactics and the misconceptions that studios might indulge in.

Why video game industry workers need unions

The panel began with a discussion of why unions are necessary, highlighting the mass layoffs currently occurring in the industry, regardless of performance or length of time with the employer. Vimisilk argued that workers need to be protected against unilateral changes and against situations such as the crisis or the locking of remote work policies, which directly affect workers who also have no say in the matter. say. Starting a union wasn't easy to do, but it was easy to start.

One year we decided to just share salary numbers because we felt like some of us weren't getting paid enough. So we shared that information and we all ended up getting really nice raises that year, Vimislik said.

Collective action can also happen by accident, with the panel giving the example of everyone immediately emailing their studio's CEO about a parking policy change without organization or knowledge that everyone was doing it. The policy was reversed within the day. This anecdote was used to illustrate the magnitude of what could be accomplished when this type of effort is organized and focused.

A key point of the discussion was that unions hold companies accountable for their promises. Under current conditions, Lehman said, a studio could promise benefits or changes and simply never implement them or remove them altogether after implementation. When a group with whom they are legally obligated to deal forces them to do so, it becomes a safeguard against capricious decision-making.

Buczacki also pointed out the mistake of simply moving one's job to try to end up at a better studio rather than improving one's own studio. This just creates an endless cycle of lowering your standards rather than finding a company to meet them.

Will this be the next company to take care of me, or am I just jumping around? Buczacki asked rhetorically.

Vimislik said that with IATSE, a union that represents game developers, animators and other entertainment workers, his studio has locked arms with other unions not working in game development. After his own workplace unionized, Vimislik said, they received dozens of emails from those unions congratulating them on their success. Some of these emails were even sent directly to the studio's CEO.

A national effort in sight?

An interesting point is that IATSE, one of the unions that represents unionized game developers in North America, let slip that it was hoping for a nationwide union effort rather than per-studio collectives. This would involve a game developers union that extends beyond the confines of individual studios and companies, something that has been considered a pipe dream in previous GDC negotiations. It is unclear whether this was a statement of intent or rather an accidental wording.

The panel ended with a question and answer session asking various questions about the early stages of organizing, but one of the final questions took that thinking a step further.

I don't really have a question, the speaker said into the microphone, but I wanted to say this: if you are in this room and you work at [Electronic Arts]come talk to me.

Game Developer and GDC are sister organizations under Informa Tech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamedeveloper.com/business/unionization-feels-closer-than-ever-as-new-long-term-goals-emerge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos