So or not, Jokowi's missing name appears in Golkar
President Joko Widodo's speech on his candidacy for the election of the general chairman of the Golkar Party is heating up the political world after the 2024 elections. The president himself is not clear on his position on whether he will resume or not the banyan tree party. symbol. Meanwhile, Airlangga Hartarto's name is undoubtedly still strong and enjoying support.
Minister of Youth and Sports, who is also Chairman General of the Indonesian Youth Renewal Force DPP, Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo, said that President Jokowi even joked and asked where the speech came from.
Pak Jokowi joked that there was such a problem. Who is I ambushedDito told reporters at the KSP Office, Bina Graha Building, Jakarta, Friday (22/3/2024).
During a working visit to Karanganyar, Central Java, on March 8, the president began the agenda with Friday prayers at the Madaniyah Grand Mosque before inaugurating the construction of a center training center for Paralympic athletes (Paralympic Training Centre). Between activities, during lunch, the President joked about who had raised this issue.
You want to protect all parties
According to Dito, the president was joking. Because according to him, President Jokowi is more like the father of the nation. So I see that he will concentrate on the multiparty system, perhaps yes. “So all parties have been fighting with him since 2014, so he wants all parties to move forward with him,” he said.
One of the moments that raised suspicions that President Jokowi had joined the Golkar Party was when the president wore a yellow tie before leaving for Japan on December 16, 2023. When reporters asked him the question, the president responded jokingly. Cook doesn't know, he says jokingly.
Regarding the speech on the candidate for the post of General President, President Jokowi in a statement to reporters after reviewing the health services at the Sultan Syarif Mohamad Alkadrie Regional General Hospital, Pontianak City, West Kalimantan Province, Thursday (21 /3/2024), did not respond firmly either. He-he-he-he. “I am currently only the president of Indonesia,” President Jokowi said with a laugh when asked about the speech to run for general presidency of the Golkar Party.
This response does not confirm Jokowi's future plans to run as a candidate for general presidency of the Golkar Party. Jokowi also usually gives similar winged responses. When he was still governor of DKI Jakarta and was asked about his plans to run for president. Jokowi repeatedly replied: No. think. However, he ultimately ran in the 2014 presidential election and won.
If I have learned from Mr. Jokowi so far, he answers questions that he says are presented as conspiracies or jokes, like that.
Dito considered the President's non-firm response a reasonable response to a speech that was also not serious. “If I have learned so far from Mr. Jokowi questions that he considers to be conspiracies or jokes, he answers them like that,” Dito said again.
As for the internal Golkar party, it said it encourages Airlangga Hartarto to run again for the position of general president. “The regions really appreciate Mr. Airlangga and yesterday all regions in Bali came together, wishing that he would return to the National Conference in December to run again as General Chairman of the Golkar Party,” he said. he declares.
According to Dito, the election of the general president by acclamation could also take place. However, it is necessary to take an interest in regional aspirations. Indeed, the heads of the regional leadership councils (DPD) level 1 and DPD level 2 are the owners of the votes, outside of the mass organizations.
Jokowi is worthy
Jokowi's name began to be mentioned within the party, notably by a member of the Golkar Party Expert Council, Ridwan Hisjam. This East Java politician said Jokowi deserved to become general chairman of the Golkar Party because Jokowi was not new. Indeed, the former DKI governor and Surakarta mayor once headed a Golkar-affiliated business association during the New Order era.
Pak Jokowi served as president of the Greater Solo Indonesian Furniture Association from 1997 to 2002. We know that the majority of businessmen in the New Order era who became association leaders were Golkar cadres, even if they were not Golkar cadres.
Pak Jokowi served as president of the Greater Solo Indonesian Furniture Association from 1997 to 2002. “We know that the majority of businessmen during the New Order era who became association leaders were Golkar cadres, they could not be if they were not Golkar cadres,” Ridwan said, Sunday (3/17/2024).
According to Ridwan, his status as a PDI-P cadre can be released once Jokowi completes his duties as executive leader. As for the requirements to be a Golkar Party administrator for five years, he said, previous general chairmen, such as Jusuf Kalla and Aburizal Bakrie, had never met them.
Until now, Jokowi still has a PDI-P membership card and has not returned it. The PDI-P also did not remove Jokowi from membership, so his membership status did not change.
So far, several names have appeared in the market for candidates for the general presidency of the Golkar Party, including MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, currently Minister of Industry, and Bahlil Lahadalia, currently Minister of Industry. 'Investment.
Agus Gumiwang himself was reluctant to comment on his name in the market for candidates for the general presidency of the Golkar Party. Where does my name come from ? Just ask Mr. Bamsoet (Bambang Soesatyo), I have no comments take care of it just the industry, he told reporters at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Friday (22/3/2024).
