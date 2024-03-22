So or not, Jokowi's missing name appears in Golkar

Minister of Youth and Sports, who is also Chairman General of the Indonesian Youth Renewal Force DPP, Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo, said that President Jokowi even joked and asked where the speech came from.

President Joko Widodo's speech on his candidacy for the election of the general chairman of the Golkar Party is heating up the political world after the 2024 elections. The president himself is not clear on his position on whether he will resume or not the banyan tree party. symbol. Meanwhile, Airlangga Hartarto's name is undoubtedly still strong and enjoying support.

The question of Joko Widodo's move to the Golkar party is becoming increasingly heard as the end of his presidential term approaches, in October 2024.

Pak Jokowi joked that there was such a problem. Who is I ambushedDito told reporters at the KSP Office, Bina Graha Building, Jakarta, Friday (22/3/2024).

During a working visit to Karanganyar, Central Java, on March 8, the president began the agenda with Friday prayers at the Madaniyah Grand Mosque before inaugurating the construction of a center training center for Paralympic athletes (Paralympic Training Centre). Between activities, during lunch, the President joked about who had raised this issue.

KOMPAS/NINO CITRA ANUGRAHANTO Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto takes a photo with volunteers supporting Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka and President Jokowi in Angkringan Omah Semar, Surakarta City, Central Java, Saturday (20/5/2023). On this occasion, Prabowo received support from the group of volunteers. He is seen as a figure capable of continuing the programs launched by Jokowi under his leadership.

You want to protect all parties

According to Dito, the president was joking. Because according to him, President Jokowi is more like the father of the nation. So I see that he will concentrate on the multiparty system, perhaps yes. “So all parties have been fighting with him since 2014, so he wants all parties to move forward with him,” he said.

One of the moments that raised suspicions that President Jokowi had joined the Golkar Party was when the president wore a yellow tie before leaving for Japan on December 16, 2023. When reporters asked him the question, the president responded jokingly. Cook doesn't know, he says jokingly.

Regarding the speech on the candidate for the post of General President, President Jokowi in a statement to reporters after reviewing the health services at the Sultan Syarif Mohamad Alkadrie Regional General Hospital, Pontianak City, West Kalimantan Province, Thursday (21 /3/2024), did not respond firmly either. He-he-he-he. “I am currently only the president of Indonesia,” President Jokowi said with a laugh when asked about the speech to run for general presidency of the Golkar Party.

This response does not confirm Jokowi's future plans to run as a candidate for general presidency of the Golkar Party. Jokowi also usually gives similar winged responses. When he was still governor of DKI Jakarta and was asked about his plans to run for president. Jokowi repeatedly replied: No. think. However, he ultimately ran in the 2014 presidential election and won.

COMPASS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO President Joko Widodo left the stage after delivering a speech at the height of the Golkar Party's 59th anniversary celebration in the courtyard of the Golkar Party DPP Office, Jakarta, Monday (06/11/2023). In addition to the General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto and the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Advanced Coalition, Prabowo Subianto, the culmination of the Golkar Party's anniversary celebration was also attended by the leaders of the Coalition's member political parties advanced Indonesian language.

If I have learned from Mr. Jokowi so far, he answers questions that he says are presented as conspiracies or jokes, like that.

Dito considered the President's non-firm response a reasonable response to a speech that was also not serious. “If I have learned so far from Mr. Jokowi questions that he considers to be conspiracies or jokes, he answers them like that,” Dito said again.

As for the internal Golkar party, it said it encourages Airlangga Hartarto to run again for the position of general president. “The regions really appreciate Mr. Airlangga and yesterday all regions in Bali came together, wishing that he would return to the National Conference in December to run again as General Chairman of the Golkar Party,” he said. he declares.

According to Dito, the election of the general president by acclamation could also take place. However, it is necessary to take an interest in regional aspirations. Indeed, the heads of the regional leadership councils (DPD) level 1 and DPD level 2 are the owners of the votes, outside of the mass organizations.

KOMPAS/FAKHRI FADLURROHMAN PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, Gerindra Party General Chairman and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, Golkar Party General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan (from left) greet journalists at the Museum of formulation of the proclamation manuscript, Jakarta, Sunday (13/8/2023). The Golkar Party and the PAN expressed their support for presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 elections. Before the PAN and the Golkar Party, the PKB first nominated Prabowo Subianto as a candidate for the 2024 presidential elections in May 2023 The four general presidents of the parties were also present at the declaration.

Jokowi is worthy

Jokowi's name began to be mentioned within the party, notably by a member of the Golkar Party Expert Council, Ridwan Hisjam. This East Java politician said Jokowi deserved to become general chairman of the Golkar Party because Jokowi was not new. Indeed, the former DKI governor and Surakarta mayor once headed a Golkar-affiliated business association during the New Order era.

Pak Jokowi served as president of the Greater Solo Indonesian Furniture Association from 1997 to 2002. “We know that the majority of businessmen during the New Order era who became association leaders were Golkar cadres, they could not be if they were not Golkar cadres,” Ridwan said, Sunday (3/17/2024).

According to Ridwan, his status as a PDI-P cadre can be released once Jokowi completes his duties as executive leader. As for the requirements to be a Golkar Party administrator for five years, he said, previous general chairmen, such as Jusuf Kalla and Aburizal Bakrie, had never met them.

KOMPAS/HENDRA IN SETYAWAN Potential presidential candidate of the Indonesian Advanced Coalition, Prabowo Subianto, was greeted by Golkar Party General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, accompanied by Golkar Party Advisory Council Chairman Aburizal Bakrie, upon his arrival at the DPP office of the Golkar party. , Jakarta, Thursday (8/31/2023).

Until now, Jokowi still has a PDI-P membership card and has not returned it. The PDI-P also did not remove Jokowi from membership, so his membership status did not change.

So far, several names have appeared in the market for candidates for the general presidency of the Golkar Party, including MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, currently Minister of Industry, and Bahlil Lahadalia, currently Minister of Industry. 'Investment.

Agus Gumiwang himself was reluctant to comment on his name in the market for candidates for the general presidency of the Golkar Party. Where does my name come from ? Just ask Mr. Bamsoet (Bambang Soesatyo), I have no comments take care of it just the industry, he told reporters at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Friday (22/3/2024).