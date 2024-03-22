What is Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media platform?





SAN FRANCISCO — Former President Donald Trump launched his social media platform, Truth Social, in early 2022, after being banned from major sites such as Facebook and the platform formerly known as Twitter following the The January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Although he has since been reinstated at both, he has mostly stayed away from X, the Elon Musk-owned platform that was once his main voice. On Facebook, meanwhile, his posts are largely videos and images with slogans and messages like THANK YOU, MISSOURI! Together, WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

That's unlikely to change, although Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the NASDAQ stock market. A shareholder vote Friday approved a deal to merge it with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, also known as a blank check company.

Here are some things to know about Trump's social media platform and its place in the broader social media landscape.

Before Truth Social, there was a short-lived blog on Trump's personal website called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” But that didn't last long, and Trump's camp was already hinting that the former president had a social media platform in the works.

Truth Social launched on Apple's App Store in February 2022. It was a rocky start, but it rose to the top of Apple's list of the most downloaded free apps. As the platform sought to capitalize on outrage over Trump's social media bans to attract a large audience, Truth Social, much like its right-wing colleagues Gettr and Parler, was unable to go far beyond an echo chamber of conservative politics. comment if they are able to stay online in the first place.

It is marketed in opposition to mainstream media apps, which Trump and his supporters say discriminate against their views and limit free speech. Its content and audience are predominantly conservative and made up of the MAGA base, said Roxana Muenster, a doctoral student at Cornell University who studies the far right and digital communication. There is also a lot of hate speech and extremism on the platform due to their lax approach to content moderation.

The company behind Truth Social does not disclose user number. As it states in a regulatory filing, since its inception, TMTG has focused on developing Truth Social by improving features and user interface rather than relying on traditional performance metrics such as revenue average per user, ad impressions and pricing, or active user counts, including monthly and daily active users.

Nonetheless, research firm Similarweb estimates that Truth Social had around 5 million active users as of February this year, including mobile users as well as website visitors. That compares to more than 2 billion for TikTok and more than 3 billion for Facebook, for example, according to Meta's own reporting. However, the site is doing better than its competitors in the so-called alternative technology space, such as Parler, which just returned to the Apple App Store this week after being offline for more than a year, or Gettr, which had less than 2 million visitors. in February.

Trump reaches far fewer people on his platform, where he has fewer than 7 million followers, than on X, where he has 87 million.

Truth Social is unlikely to compete with mainstream social media platforms anytime soon. For many users, Trump is what draws them to Truth Social. For many others, it's what keeps them away, Muenster said. But more importantly, it will be difficult for it to compete with X because of the way the platforms work. Social networks benefit from scale: the more users there are on a platform, the more its value increases, known as network effects.

Digital World itself has highlighted the need to expand its user base to succeed. In an 84-page document filed with U.S. regulators, the company listed numerous risks facing TMTG. Chief among them is the need for the platform to expand its user base.

To succeed, TMTG will need millions of people to sign up and regularly use the TMTG platform, the company wrote. If President Trump loses popularity or new controversies arise that harm his credibility or people's desire to use a platform associated with him, and from which he will benefit financially, TMTG's results of operations could be affected by it.

Truth Social is a bit like X. Users have a profile, they can follow each other, post truths or untruths and send direct messages. The advertisements are called sponsored truths.

To register, Truth Social asks for an email address and phone number. Users must agree to receive text messages before they can complete the registration process. This is rare for social media companies looking to attract as many people as possible, as it can turn off some potential users. And unlike mainstream social media companies, which allow teenagers to sign up, Truth Social requires users to be at least 18 years old, but does not verify their age.

Truth Social's feed looks a lot like X's, with a purple color scheme and a section of posts recommended for you as well as a feed of accounts a user follows. There is an abundance of conservative-leaning political messages, voices of support for Trump, criticism of immigration and of President Joe Biden.

Under a deal that runs through February 2025, Trump agreed to wait six hours after posting on Truth Social before he can post non-political communications on other social media platforms.

However, this is at the sole discretion of the former president, and as the company notes in a regulatory filing, as a presidential candidate, most or all of President Trump's social media posts may be considered by him as being politically linked.

New social media apps targeting conservative users, including Truth Social, Parler and Gab, don't come close to matching the success of Facebook or X. Part of the reason is that politicians and Republican causes are already attracting a large audience on existing and more established platforms. little reason to move to a new service.

A 2022 Pew Research Center survey, the most recent available, found that while 27% of Americans had heard of Truth Social, only 2% used it to get their news. Still, the site fares better than conservative-leaning rival apps. It was second only to Parler, which was temporarily taken offline following the Jan. 6 attack.

Truth Social says it encourages open, free and honest global conversation, without discrimination based on political ideology. » But despite touting minimal content moderation, a 2022 report from the nonprofit Public Citizen found that early users were banned after cherry-picking usernames or writing articles that mocked or criticized the former president and his allies.

Muenster notes that while it is marketed as a platform for free expression, Truth Social still engages in some content moderation, including limiting illegal or copyrighted material. It is also stricter on sexual content and language than other platforms, she said.

Their policy also leaves a lot of leeway for the company to decide what other type of content it deems inappropriate. And they took advantage, reporting that they banned accounts that tweeted about the Jan. 6 investigation and accounts parodying those who were accused of impersonating others, Muenster said.

Private companies are responsible to their owners, while public companies are responsible to the shareholders who own the company's stock. Once it goes public, it could inject some $300 million into the company and TMTG will be required to report its quarterly financials and other important news to the Securities and Exchange Commission. While Trump will initially own the majority of its shares, if he decides to sell them, the company's stock will be subject to the whims of Wall Street as investors seek healthy finances and growth.

In this sense, Truth Social faces some of the same issues that X faces with mainstream advertisers who don't want to be associated with hate speech and other controversial content.

X is also in a precarious situation, but users who leave X because of the online activity or political views of its new owners are more likely to choose one of the many other platforms trying to take X's place, like BlueSky or Metas Threads, rather than another platform. platform owned by a politician whose views and activities they also deem problematic, Muenster said. But if this deal goes through, Truth Social will have to answer to investors, investors who want their investment to bear fruit. For this to happen, the platform will need to attract more users. It will be interesting to see how they try to go about it.

