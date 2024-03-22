The mysterious canonization of Diane Abbott The European Conservative

Unlike the rest of the media, I admit that I am not troubled by the highly publicized racist and sexist remarks made about Diane Abbott by a Conservative Party donor. Frank Hester, namely that she makes you hate all black women and should be put down. In fact, I don't care about them at all. Yes, I said it. Before you go and get the DIY lynching kit amid the screams of privileged white men (notice what you did there?), hear me out for a moment: you don't care about them either. Because if we were talking about racism and sexism, that's the stock in trade of any competent left-wing activist; society simply considers their targets unworthy of defense.

I suspect you weren't as practiced about Bahar Mustafa the exhortation to kill all the white men nor that she managed to remain at her post thereafter; Miriam Margoyles the admission that she wanted Boris Johnson to die of coronavirus, and John McDonnell's revelation that Labor activists keen to unseat Esther McVey had commented hoarsely: “Why were we sacking her?” Why don't we lynch this bastard? If outrage is selective in a supposedly egalitarian society, such egalitarianism deserves to be questioned.

After all, the left reliably manages to see the funny side of such exchanges whenever its preferred target is in sight (the whiter and more male the better), so what's so much about it? special this time? Certainly, Abbott is black, female and left-wing, the trifecta of victimhood, which some argue should guarantee her immunity not only from attack but also from criticism. That's just as well, considering she's far from an innocent abroad who has a habit of denigrating political opponents precisely based on race and gender.

Was it a joke when she said last The Labor Party leadership election, the idea that we will sit idly by and have a future leadership race that is pale, masculine, and bland, so are you kidding me? Wasn't it remarkable when she tweeted, White people love to play divide and conquer? Wasn't it telling that she described David Cameron and Nick Clegg as two classy white boys?

If you want me to care about Abbott's fury, you have to make a concession about the nature of the game we're playing: either A) Britain now has a two-tiered caste system in which whites are not not allowed to speak out, as is openly stated, or B) you don't care about Diane either, but her victim status lends itself to commercialization (woke in the vernacular). Can I offer you a surprising C)? Let's not dramatize abuse unless it translates into action, which is what we used to call crime.

It shouldn't be society's job to dictate who we're allowed to hate and for what reasons, although I can't help but feel that hating Abbott on the basis of his identity, thereby ignoring the generous gibberish that it produces so easily, carries all the logic. to hang out with Marilyn Monroe for conversation. Personally, I despise Abbott in the same way I despise Jeremy Corbyn. But, as in the case of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, no one cares about this aspect of the ledger. If Hester had expressed a desire to shoot Corbyn or claimed that the former Labor leader had made her want to hate all the old white, bearded fools, no one would have batted an eye.

Besides, I seriously doubt that anyone pontificating about Hester's language sincerely believes he was serious. Clearly, none of the participants in the meeting did so, otherwise expressing concerns about a general election approaching five years after the fact is more calculation than compassion. Were Hester's remarks serious rather than rude? I question not only his sanity, but also his commitment to the cause: he hasn't made much progress in half a decade, has he?

Although I remain indifferent to Hester's words, I admit to being interested in their fallout, particularly the extent to which Abbott's victimization is now monetized. For Abbott herself, the price of forgiveness is clearly a path back to the Labor Party's hurt feelings, somehow absolving it of its own racism; for allies like Corbyn, it's about demanding we take his every word as gospel (ditching Trident, surrendering to the IRA and paying the old 30 a year bill is clearly a fair price for not be racist); and for Keir Starmer, it is the jubilant hope that the Conservative coffers will be exposed to the tune of 10 million; then big business, disguised as indignation.

Unlike my colleagues, I care less about words than about actions. If Hester truly believes that Abbott deserves to be shot, let him say so and be condemned with his own mouth. Where I think we would be better off focusing our outrage is on the real the violence taking place in our streets. Perhaps we could draw a line at Jews attacked simply because he is Jewish in London? Perhaps the justification that child rape victims are white slag Does he deserve more column inches? And maybe the borders could be secured before we are overwhelmed by an ideology that prefers brutal murder to integration? That’s enough racism and sexism to go around, right?