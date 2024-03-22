Politics
2022 Indonesia-Singapore deal does not mention restitution of corrupt assets
Copyright AFP 2017-2024.
The video of the bilateral meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long in 2022 is circulating on social media again with the false claim that the video shows Singapore agreeing to return billions of rupees in assets stolen by corrupters. During the meeting, Lee and Jokowi signed several agreements, including an extradition agreement, but there was no discussion on returning corrupt assets to Indonesia. There is no credible report that the two countries agree on this point.
“THE BEST GIFT AT THE END OF THE OFFICE,” wrote the caption of a TikTok post downloaded on January 28, 2024.
The publication uploads a 32-second video that has been viewed more than 142,100 times.
The video clip begins with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong signing a document as Indonesian President Joko Widodo looks on.
“Thank you Mr. Jokowi, Singapore has agreed to return 1 trillion rupiah in assets to the corrupt,” a female narrator's voice said at the start of the video.
The images then show Nurul GhufronVice Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), speaks about the extradition treaty (archive link).
“The Corruption Eradication Commission truly appreciates the progress in the extradition agreement process that was signed today,” he said.
The text attached to the video reads: “Singapore has handed over 1,000,000 billion in public assets stolen by corrupters.
“MY INDONESIA FORWARD, MY PRESIDENT IS COOL.
“It’s true” GREAMS bp JOKOWI THE BEST AND GREAT. “Mr. JOKOWI is not a soldier but Mr. JOKOWI is very courageous to fight FOREIGN COUNTRIES to defend HIS PEOPLE.”
President Jokowi will END term in October 2024.
The same video was viewed over 917,600 times after being shared with a similar claim on TikTok at: hereOf here and in Instagram end of February and beginning of March 2024.
A longer video sharing since at least 2022 and has been viewed over a million times. The video, which lasts more than five minutes, shows the same scenes of Jokowi, Lee and Ghufron, as well as Mahfud MD, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs at the time, and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. .
However, the video was shared in the wrong context.
First extract
A keyword search on Google found video clips of Jokowi and Lee from registration which was uploaded on the official YouTube account of the Presidential Secretariat on January 25, 2022 (archive link).
The video is titled: “Meeting of President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Bintan Regency, January 25, 2022.”.
During the bilateral meeting, Jokowi and Lee signed three agreements, including regarding Flight Information Region (FIR), extradition and defense cooperation, according to a government press release Singapore and Indonesia (archive link This And This).
There is no mention of the restitution of corrupt assets in the Presidential Secretariat video and in the government statement.
The following is a comparison of screenshots of the video in the misleading message (left) and the original Presidential Secretariat video (right):
The video recording was also used to cover bilateral meetings broadcast by Daily Kompas and Singapore TV channels CNA (archive link This And This).
Second extract
A keyword search on YouTube revealed that the second video clip, featuring KPK Deputy Chairman Ghufron, was taken from the interview with Metro TV put online on January 26, 2022 midnight (archive link).
In the interview, Ghufron welcomed the long-awaited extradition deal. He said the deal could ease the legal process for corruption fugitives who find refuge in other countries.
The following is a comparison of the screenshot of the video in the misleading post (left) and the original Metro TV video (right):
As As reported by AFP, it is hoped that the extradition agreement, which was later ratified by the DPR RI in December 2022, will help Indonesia track down corrupt suspects who are taking refuge or keeping money in Singapore .
In the video circulating in 2022, there are two additional clips. The first is the video Mahfud gave a press conference in February 2022 on the ratification of the agreement signed by Jokowi and Lee the previous month, and another is a recording Sri Mulyani gave a lecture on State Asset Management at Gajah Mada University in October 2018 (archive link This And This).
There is no talk of Singapore handing back billions of rupees in the news about the 2022 bilateral meeting or other videos used in misleading messages.
AFP found no credible reports that Singapore and Indonesia had reached such an agreement.
|
Sources
2/ https://periksafakta.afp.com/doc.afp.com.34LY2AW
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
