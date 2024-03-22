Turkey arrests hundreds of Kurds for wearing banned colors during Nowruz rallies





Turkish authorities have arrested more than 200 people, including 38 children, for wearing Kurdish colors in the run-up to and during the Kurdish New Year celebrations on March 21, according to Turkish and Kurdish media. The Turkish Human Rights Foundation, which documents abuses and treats torture victims, said at least 70 of them were arrested on March 17 during a Nowruz rally in the neighborhood of Yenikapi in Istanbul. Nine of the detainees were children and were subjected to police violence, the watchdog said. In many cases, authorities cited their red, green and yellow clothing as the colors of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) banner. Police said some of the detainees carried posters of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan during a mass Nowruz rally on Thursday in Diyarbakir, Turkey's unofficial capital, home to an estimated 14 million Kurds and a bastion of nationalism Kurdish. Estimates vary, but drone footage suggests several hundred thousand people attended the rally. Ceylan Akca Cupolo is a DEM party deputy from Diyarbakir who participated in the rally on Thursday in the ancient city. She said she had not seen any posters of Öcalan and described to Al-Monitor scenes of arbitrary police harassment. I saw them undressing Kurdish babies wearing Kurdish clothes, that's how low they stooped, Cupolo said. Furthermore, authorities had told organizers that the Kurdish tricolor would not pose a problem, Cupolo added. The repression comes ahead of national local elections scheduled for March 31. Kurdish voters helped Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's top mayor from the Republican People's Party (CHP), unseat the ruling Justice and Development Party in the last election in 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is determined to reconquer Istanbul, where the Kurds represent 11% of the votes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/03/turkey-detains-hundreds-kurds-wearing-forbidden-colors-nowruz-rallies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos