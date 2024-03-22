Trump is set to become $3 billion richer after approving the deal to take his company public. But that won't solve his lack of liquidity





Investors on Friday approved a deal to make Trump Media, owner of Truth Social, a publicly traded company.

The shareholder green light clears a major hurdle to a long-delayed merger that will generate a multibillion-dollar windfall for former President Donald Trump at a time when he faces immense financial and legal pressure.

According to the preliminary vote total announced at the meeting, a majority of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders. voted in favor of the merger deal with Trump Media. The companies said the merger could be finalized as early as early next week.

The new company will be called Trump Media & Technology Group and will trade under the symbol DJT, Trump's initials. He will own Trump's struggling social media platform, Truth Social.

Shareholders have voted to merge Trump Media with a blank check company, after years of legal and regulatory hurdles. Trump will own a majority stake in a public company, with shares worth more than $3 billion at current market prices.

However, experts tell CNN there are many practical, financial and legal reasons why this deal likely won't solve Trump's looming cash crisis.

President Trump won't be able to monetize that stake right away, said Matthew Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital.

Trump faces a Monday deadline to post $464 million bail in a New York civil fraud case against him, or New York's attorney general could try to seize his golf course and private estate north of Manhattan or other assets.

The good news for Trump is that shareholders have a strong incentive to approve the merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

If he gets the green light from shareholders, Trump is expected to be the dominant shareholder, with a stake of at least 58.1%, according to filings.

The merger agreement calls for Trump to own about 79 million shares of the new public company and potentially tens of millions more if certain goals are met.

At Digital Worlds' stock price of around $43 on Thursday, this massive stake would be worth at least $3.4 billion on paper. But Digital World shares fell 11% Friday to $39.

The merger could be finalized quickly.

Regulatory filings indicate the companies plan to complete the merger on the second business day after the shareholder vote is approved. This paves the way for trading under the new name and new ticker symbol to begin by Tuesday or Wednesday, although it could take longer, according to Kennedy.

The bad news for Trump is that this stake is not as liquid as it seems. It would be very difficult for Trump to translate these theoretical gains into actual cash flow.

In fact, Trump's shares in that company are, in many ways, even less liquid than his real estate holdings, according to Charles Whitehead, a law professor at Cornell Law School.

First, experts say the market is significantly overvaluing Trump Media based on the company's fundamentals.

That means Trump would have a hard time getting rid of the shares or even putting them up as collateral.

The stock price is clearly a bubble, Yale law professor Jonathan Macey told CNN. No rational investor would accept the stock at face value, especially if they were to hold it for a period of time.

SEC filings indicate that Trump Media's revenue was just $1.1 million during the third quarter. The company posted a loss of $26 million that quarter.

Not only that, but Truth Social seems to be diminishing.

Truth Socials US monthly active users on iOS and Android are down 39% year over year, according to Similarweb data shared with CNN earlier this month. Truth Social remains much smaller than X (formerly Twitter), which is also shrinking but at a slower rate.

And yet Trump Media is valued at north of $6 billion on a fully diluted basis, which includes all shares and options that could be converted into common stock, according to Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida.

Ritter said the current market price is difficult, if not impossible, to justify.

It's grossly overvalued, Ritter said. It is considered a meme stock whose price is separated from the fundamental value. Meme stock investors typically buy based on the bigger fool theory of investing: It's overvalued today, but I hope to make money by selling it to an even bigger fool tomorrow. at an even higher price.

But even in the unlikely event that Trump finds a buyer for those shares, experts say he probably isn't allowed to sell or pledge those shares, at least not yet.

As is typical in a transaction like this, some shareholders are subject to a lock-up period that prevents insiders from selling immediately.

No one wants to invest in a company whose largest shareholder and truly the face of the most important product sells, Whitehead said.

In this case, Trump Media's major shareholders, including its management team, agreed not to sell their common stock for six months in order to maintain important stability for the company's management and governance, according to the documents filed with the SEC.

Not only does this lock-up agreement prevent these key shareholders from selling their shares for six months, it indicates that they have agreed not to lend, offer, pledge or give away these shares during this period.

If the stock price stays above $12 for a period of time, it's possible that insiders could sell or pledge their shares 150 days after the deal closes.

The hold is intended to prevent insiders from selling immediately after the merger, said Xavier Kowalski, a former partner at Schulte Roth & Zabel and now a lecturer in the finance department at the University of Florida. It also prevents them from pledging their shares, as in the case of a margin loan. So it's going to be difficult to find a way to use these stocks for liquidity at the moment.

Additionally, there are additional blocking restrictions contained in an amended charter that experts say appear to include Trump. This block also prevents certain shareholders from selling immediately after the transaction closes.

If his actions are covered by the charter's blocking provisions, then, absent a charter amendment, President Trump cannot pledge those actions. Period, Whitehead said.

And changing the charter would be tricky, even for Trump and his outsized hold on the company. This is the sort of thing that should be disclosed in advance, as it would impact potential buyers of the stock.

He can't do this quietly. If President Trump today intends to change the charter and he doesn't reveal that intention, that's a problem, Whitehead said. Presumably, they should have taken a stand after the vote approving the merger for President Trump to suddenly wake up and say, “Hey, let's change the charter.”

Even if Trump were to overcome these potentially insurmountable obstacles, there is no guarantee that a bank would accept these actions as security for a loan.

“If I'm a bank, I would be troubled by the idea of ​​a major shareholder pledging their stake,” Whitehead said. Any bank performing a proper credit analysis should be sensitive to the fact that this stock could very well fall if it appears that President Trump is looking to sell his position.

This story has been updated with additional developments and context.

