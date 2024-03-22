Court issues production order against Imran Khan, Qureshi





PTI founder Imran Khan addresses supporters during a long anti-government march to Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore, October 29, 2022. AFP

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday ordered Adiala jail authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and party chief Shah Mahmood Qureshi before it on April 20.

The district and sessions court passed the production order while hearing a petition seeking presence of Khan and Qureshi in court during proceedings in the Parliament attack case.

Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjotha presented his arguments before Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, who presided over the hearing.

Panjotha informed the court that the superintendent of Adiala jail does not obey the order of any court. He pleaded with the court to ensure that the jail officials follow the orders and produce Khan before it.

He added that the prison authorities had made excuses and the PTI founder was not even produced for a hearing via video link.

The judicial magistrate, following Panjotha's arguments, said Khan was in Adiala jail and the situation was different, and even though the option of video link exists, the appearance takes place in the e-court.

The former prime minister's lawyer asked the court to order authorities to produce Khan in the courtroom.

“The High Court has ruled that a meeting with a political leader can be done by video link.”

Panjotha added that the internet is working in Adiala jail, but in the case of the PTI founder, it stops working.

“The superintendent of Adiala jail is afraid to bring the PTI founder through video link,” the lawyer said.

Earlier this week, Panjotha had filed a petition with the court seeking the appearance of the PT founding president for the hearing regarding his acquittal in two cases related to vandalism during a long march.

Judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi of the district and sessions court, however, rejected the plea citing security concerns.

“Who will be responsible if anything happens while the PTI founder is being sued?” » remarked the judicial magistrate.

The lawyer argued that Khan had also appeared in court alone earlier.

“It is the government's job to provide security,” he said, adding that the PTI founder's legal team wanted to present its arguments in his presence.

“An appearance on bail would have been necessary,” observed the judicial magistrate, rejecting the request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1171105-court-issues-production-order-for-imran-khan-qureshi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos