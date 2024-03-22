Trump pleads with supporters for money to help pay rising legal bills | Donald Trump





Donald Trump on Thursday again asked his loyal supporters for money to help him cover mounting legal costs and keep the New York attorney general's dirty hands off Trump Tower and other properties.

The call comes as Trump faces a looming deadline to post a huge bail following a New York fraud trial that resulted in a $454 million civil judgment against him for overestimating his net worth and the value of its real estate properties. If he is unable to release it, authorities could begin seizing the former US president's assets.

Under the title Keep Your Dirty Hands Off Trump Tower! a Trump fundraising email sent to supporters read: Crazy radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. This includes the iconic Trump Tower.

Trump, twice impeached and currently the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, continued: The Democrats think this will intimidate me. They think that if they take my money to suppress my campaign, I will give up!

But worst of all? They think YOU will abandon me and our country. Here's one thing they don't know: WE WILL NEVER give up on each other!

Trump surrendered last August to Georgia state authorities in a case now involving 10 charges of election subversion. Facing 78 other criminal charges (for election subversion, withholding classified information, and hush money payments), he used his Georgia photo in fundraising appeals.

In New York, Trump faces 34 criminal charges in the secrecy case and recently posted $92 million bail to cover his appeal in a civil case stemming from a rape allegation that a judge called essentially true.

But his main concern in the state right now is meeting his obligations while appealing a multimillion-dollar civil judgment in James' successful business fraud case in New York.

Trump's lawyers said this week that he had not found bail bond companies willing to cover the entire $454 million bond, making it virtually impossible to pay in full.

Payment is due Monday. If bail is not paid, James will have the right to begin seizing and selling Trump's properties.

This would be politically precarious, but James said last month: If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will seek enforcement mechanisms in court and ask the judge to seize his assets. .

We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day.

This property, the Trump Building, is in Lower Manhattan. Trump Tower, which Trump built in the early 1980s and lived in until becoming president in 2017, sits downtown, a landmark on Fifth Avenue.

On Thursday, James' office reportedly made preliminary moves in Westchester County, suggesting that a Trump-owned golf course and estate north of Manhattan could be close to foreclosure. Similar measures have been taken in New York. CNN said action had not yet been taken in Florida, where Trump lives and owns golf courses, or in Chicago where he owns a hotel.

ABC announced the three-year reappointment of Barbara Jones, a retired federal judge who has overseen the finances of the Trump Organization since November 2022.

Trump used his Truth Social platform, from which he could earn $3.4 billion if its parent company went public, to claim that the judge in the case had picked a number from THIN AIR and wanted me endorses it, which is not possible. for the bail bond companies to make such a high amount, before I can even appeal.

It's crazy! If I sold assets and then won the appeal, the assets would be gone forever. Additionally, investing money before a call is VERY EXPENSIVE. When I win the appeal, all that money will be gone and I won't have done anything wrong.

Trump's financial woes are already spilling over into the election campaign.

Federal Election Commission filings on Wednesday showed that a political action committee linked to Trump spent $5.6 million on legal fees in February and in total received from a Super Pac pro-Trump more than $50 million to cover legal costs.

Records also showed that Trump was far behind Joe Biden in fundraising for the November election. The Trump campaign raised nearly $22 million in February and had $42 million on hand. The Biden campaign raised about $53 million and had $155 million on hand.

Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said: If Donald Trump published those kinds of numbers on The Apprentice [the NBC reality show he fronted from Trump Tower before entering politics]he would have fired himself.

According to the Washington Post, which cites four sources close to Trump, the former president is not considering declaring bankruptcy, which would delay payment of the civil fraud case, due to the damage it could cause to his campaign.

On Thursday on Truth Social, Trump called Judge Arthur Engeron crooked and James, who is black, corrupt and racist, alleging that both were involved in election interference.

In his fundraising email lamenting the threat to Trump Tower, he said donations would help send the corrupt Biden regime the message that our patriotic movement CANNOT BE STOPPED!

So before the day is over, I call on ONE MILLION pro-Trump patriots to step up and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP!

