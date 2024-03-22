Brexit means… trade barriers | BusinessGreen blog post

The inevitable begins to happen. The relief that followed the avoidance of a no-deal Brexit, back when Boris Johnson was associated with lies about buses rather than lies about parties, has always masked the fact that the trade deal between UK and EU would still bring many new trade barriers. .

The deal promised a degree of regulatory and policy alignment on issues such as climate action and environmental risks, but it also left plenty of room for divergence. For Brexiteers, divergence meant sovereignty. But for businesses accustomed to the seamless trade enabled by the single market and customs union, the divergences meant compliance costs.

Four years later, the predictable and expected consequences of this agreement are beginning to be felt.

This reality was highlighted this week by a new report from the Compare Ethics verification platformwhich calculates the impact of the EU Green Deal's vast set of rules and regulations on UK exports of £193 billion a year.

Again, this should all be obvious. In pursuit of its net zero emissions targets, Brussels has introduced or is in the process of introducing a series of regulations, such as the Green Claims Directive, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, the Regulation on deforestation-free productsTHE Ecodesign for the regulation of sustainable productsTHE Empowering consumers for the green transition directive, the regulation on textile labeling and the regulation on waste shipments. This list is not understandable. All these rules have an impact on EU companies, but also on third country companies exporting to the EU. The United Kingdom is now a third country.

Westminster has its own version of many of these regulations, but even if they differ only slightly from Brussels, they will create compliance requirements at the border.

And then there is the impact of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will start to be felt from 2026. The UK may be considering its own Carbon Adjustment Mechanism at the borders (MACB), but it will arrive a year later and unless something drastic happens to UK carbon prices will be set at a lower level. Companies exporting to the EU will then face additional costs.

All of this will be seized upon by Brexit supporters and climate action critics (many of whom are the same) as evidence of Brussels' overreach and financial impact of green policies. But in reality, it is an inevitable consequence of the UK's departure from the EU and its decision to opt for an economically damaging hard Brexit. And the situation will get worse, not better.

After committing to the Paris Agreement, each country will need to introduce new policies and regulations to contribute to the decarbonization of their economy and manage the transition to clean energy. This week intervention of the new Troika of the COP Calling on all governments to start preparing now for the submission of enhanced National Climate Action Plans, or NDCs in the jargon, at next year's COP30 Climate Summit is a timely reminder of how of which a new wave of global climate policy is underway.

These national policies will inevitably differ from country to country, which in turn will create trade frictions as governments seek to protect their domestic industries and tackle the free-rider problem by encouraging their partners to accelerate their own decarbonization efforts.

Far from entering an era of unbridled trade liberalization, as Brexit supporters had promised, the world is on the cusp of an era of more complex trade barriers and borderline protectionism. One of the most appreciated aspects of Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves' But Lecture this week, she made clear how she understands how the world has been altered by a combination of climate change and geopolitics.

The only way for businesses to navigate these choppy waters is to lean into them.

As Compare Ethics argues, the European Green Deal is going nowhere. This may repeat itself over time in response to political pressures and new trends, but the bloc is clearly committed to establishing itself as a global hub for strong environmental regulation and sustainable business practices. Other countries will follow suit – witness President Biden's new auto emissions rules this week and Brazil's early commitment to updating its own NDC.

The only option for UK businesses wishing to export is to accept having to follow EU rules over which Westminster no longer has any power, and to comply if necessary, often at considerable cost. And in the meantime, it is better to anticipate the inevitable new climate rules and rising carbon prices by investing now in the decarbonization of their activities and adopting best environmental practices.

It turns out that Brexit means that Brexit is only part of the story. Who knew?