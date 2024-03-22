Prime Minister Modi becomes the first foreign leader to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor, the Order of Druk Gyalpo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Order of Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest honour, making him the first leader of a foreign government to receive this honor from the Himalayan nation. The King of Bhutan bestowed this honor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Order of Druk Gyalpo was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished services to the nation and people of Bhutan.

The announcement of this honor was notably made by the King of Bhutan during the celebrations of the 114th national day, on December 17, 2021.

In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

It is pertinent that Prime Minister Modi has embarked on a two-day state visit to Bhutan. Earlier, he visited Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu.

PM Modi also attended a cultural program at the Tenndrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of the King of Bhutan.

On his arrival in the Himalayan country, Prime Minister Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from people who came in large numbers to extend a warm welcome to Bhutan.

In an unprecedented welcome to Prime Minister Modi in Bhutan, people lined the streets along the entire 45-kilometre stretch from Paro to Thimphu. Hundreds of residents awaited the arrival of Prime Minister Modi at the palace.

After arriving at the Tashichho Dzong Palace earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was given a ceremonial welcome there.

During his visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Modi will participate in various programs aimed at further strengthening the India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

PM Modi also received a special welcome at his hotel in Thimphu as young people from Bhutan gave a cultural performance of Garba to the song written by PM Modi. To make the Gujarati folk dance more graceful, the youth wore the traditional attire of Gujarat, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Mar 22, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

