Donald Trump could lose his bank accounts





Former President Donald Trump could lose his banks and properties if he is unable to pay the $454 million judgment in his civil fraud case or secure bail while he appeals the order.

Trump has until Monday to find either the cash or an underwriter to guarantee bail before New York Attorney General Letitia James begins collecting the judgment. If Trump takes no action and James begins seizing his assets, these could include not only his real estate, but also his bank accounts.

“There are a lot of things you can do here in New York,” Jocelyn Nager, an attorney specializing in debt collection and commercial litigation, told USA Today on Thursday. “It’s not limited to real estate.”

“She could freeze his accounts, encumber his New York real estate and significantly hinder Trump's ability to access his New York-based assets,” attorney Chris Mattei told NBC News on Wednesday. Mattei notably represented the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims in their defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones.

Nager said the process of freezing Trump's bank accounts could move forward “very quickly.” James should simply send a subpoena to the former president's bank, if she knows where it is, or ask a marshal for an immediate levy on the bank.

“It’s very fast,” she said. “It’s a question of how quickly this document can be served on the bank.”

And James' power to freeze Trump's accounts extends outside the state, according to Mitchell Epner, a longtime trial lawyer in New York who specializes in business and white-collar matters.

“If there are bank accounts in New York, those can be frozen virtually immediately if she already knows where they are, and the turnover of funds in a bank account would be measured in days or weeks,” said Epner to USA Today.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 16. Trump could have his bank accounts frozen if he doesn't get bail or pay the $454 civil fraud judgment.

James has already signaled that she is ready to begin seizing Trump's properties around New York, including his office tower at 40 Wall Street, near James' office in downtown Manhattan.

Last month, the attorney general told ABC News, “We're ready to make sure the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day.”

It's unclear whether Trump will be able to meet the March 25 deadline, but his lawyers have asked an appeals court to delay posting bail until Trump's appeal of the court ruling 454 million dollars is settled. A Monday court filing revealed that Trump was unable to secure bail despite approaching 30 underwriters.

His lawyers argued that it was almost impossible for him to find an insurance company because they are looking for money, not property, which is where the bulk of Trump's wealth is. Although Trump could mortgage or sell his real estate holdings to raise some cash, the former president has spoken out against the idea, saying he could lose those assets “forever” and would put his properties in jeopardy. sale at a “fire price”. “

