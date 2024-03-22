Ankara will participate in the kyiv Peace Summit even without Russia Ukrainian lawmaker

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the only leader from the Euro-Atlantic community to have congratulated Vladimir Putin on his “victory” in the so-called presidential elections in Russia.

Erdogan too insured The Kremlin said that “Turkey is ready to play a facilitating role in returning to the negotiating table in Ukraine.”

At the same time, according to the latest statements from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ankara believes that the war in Ukraine has become a “war of attrition”, with no expectation that it will end in 2024 .

“In Türkiye, we are concerned about this situation. There is a risk that the war will spread to the region… There is no reason to expect any developments on this issue [end to the war] in 2024. We will not see it in the near future,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. CNN Türkiye.

The Kyiv Post asked Roman Grishchuk, an MP from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, about Kiev's position on Turkish efforts to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Ankara's current role in the region and key developments in Ukrainian-Turkish relations. during full-scale war.

Ankara continues its peace efforts while focusing on Ukraine's peace formula

Ankara has publicly advocated peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion, Grishchuk said. And more than two years later, according to him, Turkey remains ready to host peace negotiations between the belligerents.



“The Turkish side considers that the strategy it has chosen is correct. …I believe they hope to become a country that will mediate some negotiations after the war is over. When will this happen…? They may have to wait a long time,” he said.

However, he said Ukraine presented a clear position at the first World Peace Summit in Switzerland: “Civilized countries should develop a common vision regarding any conversation. [with representatives of Russia].”

Grishchuk cited the Ukrainian president's statement that those who kill and violate all international agreements should not attend the Swiss summit and said: “…I don't think Turkey will insist that they not come” . [to Switzerland] if Russia is not [there]. I think that Turkey will join in particular [because of] the agreed issue of food security.

Realpolitik of Türkiye

The legislator describes the Turkish approach as “Realpolitik”; the German term for political or diplomatic reality based primarily on power and given circumstances, rather than on ideological, moral or ethical aspects.

“Turkey is a country that knows its strategy and its place, as well as what is in its own interest. Therefore, if they talk about peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, they either believe in it or this is their position,” he said, arguing about the possibility of the Russians using Turkey as a platform to promote their own opinions.

Grishchuk noted that Turkey should not be compared to other European countries that have warmer relations with Russia (without mentioning anyone in particular).

“Turkey has its own path and its own interests, and it is clearly pursuing this true policy. Turkey is a powerful regional player that is increasing its power and is very subjective in the region. And they are aware of it,” he continued.

According to Grishchuk, even if Ukraine does not always share the Turkish position or may find it peculiar on certain issues, we must respect it.

“Because it’s their international policy. And I don't think there are any preconditions for them to change their position. We must therefore build our relations with Turkey while understanding this specificity,” the lawmaker said.

Relations between Ukraine and Turkey during the full-scale war

Grishchuk pointed out that just weeks before Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Turkey signed a free trade agreement, although it has not yet been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries , he hopes it will come into force in the coming months.

“The road to this signing took 10 years. In my opinion, it was the high point of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Turkey,” he said.

Despite Turkey's decision to follow its own approach in a full-scale war, it fully supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, including its position regarding Crimea. “They have consistently and clearly expressed their support for Ukraine in this regard,” the MP added.

Grishchuk cited military and political support as proof of Turkey's commitment to Ukraine. Its military support included the provision of Bayraktar drones, while its political support includes Erdogan's decision to block the Bosphorus Strait in the early days of the full-scale invasion under the Montreux Convention (1936). Turkey also contributed to the release of prisoners of war, including senior commanders of the Azov regiment. Additionally, there was a significant diplomatic victory with the “grains deal” in July 2022.

“Zelensky’s talks with Erdogan in Istanbul [on Mar. 8] included the second point of the Ukrainian peace formula, namely food security. We hope that Turkey can help on this issue, as it has experience of diplomatic victory in the grain initiative,” Grishchuk said.

For now, he said, Ukraine needs “absolute security of navigation in the Black Sea, which is impossible without being on Turkey’s side.”

Speaking about the release of Ukrainian political prisoners, including Nariman Djelyal and Lenia Umerova, he spoke of Turkey's “unique role.”

He said that “during his visit in March, Zelensky handed Erdogan the list of Ukrainian citizens, including Crimean Tatars, detained in Russian prisons.”

Grishchuk expressed confidence in the strength of Vasyl Bondar, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, who has held this position since July 2021. He is also confident that Ukraine has a good understanding of Turkish politics.

“However, we must understand that, according to polls, attitudes in Turkey are more anti-American than anti-Russian. Although there is support for Ukraine in Turkey and there is also an understanding that Ukraine is a victim, this understanding is based on the view that Ukraine is a victim of the breakdown of relations between the United States and Russia. It is therefore very difficult to make even the biggest supporters of Ukraine understand that this is a war between Ukraine and Russia and that Ukraine is not a bargaining chip. in this war,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish side continues to maintain warm relations with Russia: “They did not impose sanctions, they increased trade between the countries… Turkey also congratulated Putin on his 'victory 'to the so-called elections that took place in the territories that we do not recognize as part of Russia,' he said.