Donald Trump's Monday deadline approaches as New York's attorney general takes the first steps to seize the former president's assets.





NEW YORK — Donald Trump's three-day deadline to find nearly half a billion dollars or risk seeing his beloved real estate empire dismantled building by building creates one of the most extraordinary twists ever seen in a campaign American presidential election.

Trump's new drama involves his fight to secure bail covering $464 million plus interest so he can appeal a civil fraud judgment against him, his adult sons and his business. If he fails to come up with the money by Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin seizing some of Trump's assets to fund his obligations to the state. She laid the groundwork with court filings suggesting that Trump's Seven Springs estate and golf course in New York's Westchester County could be among his first targets.

“The attorney general is ready to go. They're ready to go after his money to try to enforce the judgment,” Adam Leitman Bailey, a real estate lawyer who has sued Trump seven times, told CNN's Erin Burnett. “The question is how difficult it will be to raise these funds.”

RELATED: Trump faces 'insurmountable odds' in securing $464M bail in civil fraud case

While this is primarily a crisis over Trump's business and personal wealth, it has real political implications given his status as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. No other candidate has ever faced such a distraction in the middle of an election campaign — and that's distinct from the former commander in chief's parallel constellation of criminal cases that will dominate the run-up to Election Day and could potentially add to the tumult of his second presidency if he defeats President Joe Biden.

Trump's increasingly alarming social media posts Thursday provided a window into his despair. And they showed that each of his cases now benefits from a similar defense. He claims he is not guilty of breaking the law, but is the victim of endless political persecution. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE”, for example, wrote Trump on his Truth Social network. He complained that putting up money to allow an appeal was “VERY EXPENSIVE”. And he issued a fundraising appeal to his supporters, titled “Keep Your Dirty Hands Out of Trump Tower!” »

Just one of his court cases would have long been enough to exclude any conventional candidate from the race. But Trump is leading in many national polls and in some states, a sign that his attempts to turn his wave of legal constraints into persecution are working with many Republican voters. His position in the race also reflects the daunting issues looming over Biden's re-election, as the unpopular president tries to convince Americans that a recovering economy is healthier than what they perceive in their daily lives, given expensive trips to grocery stores and high interest rates that make housing and other major purchases so daunting.

Although Trump's enemies would appreciate having his real estate portfolio emptied by James, the political impact of such a humiliation would be uncertain. The resulting furor could fuel the ex-president's claims that he is being unfairly targeted by Democratic prosecutors because of who he is. One of his closest allies, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, is already trying to create such an impression by denouncing what she claims is a “fundamentally anti-American” campaign against him. At the same time, however, the latest controversy surrounding Trump may begin to remind moderate and independent Republican voters of the daily chaos that characterized his years in office. The Biden campaign has long argued that this would inevitably move voters in the president's direction, even though there is little evidence in polling so far that that is happening.

A long list of legal challenges

The ex-president's difficulty in finding funds, after several insurance companies refused to underwrite the bond, is a humiliating spectacle for a former president whose image as a real estate tycoon is at the heart of his public brand. The frantic search for money raises painful questions about the extent of Trump's liquid wealth that he has long boasted about. It's also an outrageous situation for someone who could occupy the White House in 10 months, and suggests troubling conflicts of interest if he turns to private donors – or foreign sources – for money. in an 11 hour race.

The implications of the bond financing rush have caused panic in the ex-president's inner circle, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported this week. But as serious as it is, the drama over bond payments is just one of multiple perils facing Trump.

– On Thursday, CNN reported that Fani Willis, the prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, plans to push for a trial before the November election in an effort to thwart Trump's delaying tactics – although she narrowly escaped having her election interference case dismissed following an intimate relationship with a fellow prosecutor. Given the complexity of the racketeering case, which includes a number of former Trump associates as co-defendants, such a timeline seems extremely optimistic. “I really think it's basically just posturing by the DA's office,” Michael Moore, a former U.S. attorney, told CNN on Thursday. And while Willis wants a trial date soon, she's still not completely sure. The judge, who allowed him to continue the case despite reprimands for his conduct, granted the defendants the right to appeal his decision.

– Elsewhere in Trump's multi-city legal quagmire, Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw the New York civil fraud case that Trump lost, imposed new constraints on the Trump Organization by expanding the scope of the observer who provides court-ordered surveillance. The move means the company won't be able to, for example, move large sums of money or take significant business actions without scrutiny – a departure for a company that has always played by its own rules.

– Also in New York, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office asked the judge to stop delaying the trial regarding Trump's payment of a hush sum of money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the campaign 2016 election. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday but was postponed after new documents surfaced and the former president is now asking for a 90-day delay. Judge Juan Merchan adjourned the case until at least April 15 and is scheduled to hold a hearing Monday on discovery issues that could also result in a firm date for trial.

— All of this is happening as other Trump trials — including federal lawsuits over election interference and alleged mishandling of classified documents — are on hold as he tries to buy time before the November election with frenzied litigation and filing appeals. The Supreme Court is due to hear his broad request for presidential immunity for acts committed while in office next month and a decision is not expected until the end of June. The decision could have significant implications for the criminal cases Trump faces as he seeks a second term.

– Yet as a ray of light for the ex-president this week, his net worth could soon skyrocket with the merger of his media properties, including the Truth Social network and Digital World Acquisition Corp., a check company in white. The move would make Trump by far the largest shareholder in the combined, publicly traded company and add billions of dollars to his net worth on paper. In theory, it's the kind of windfall that could help Trump at a time of extreme financial distress and at a time when his campaign fundraising is far behind Biden's. In practice, however, the terms of the deal mean that the ex-president would not be able to liquidate his shares immediately to ease his cash flow difficulties. And if he sold, the company's stock price would likely fall.

How James plans to extort what Trump is owed

State lawyers filed judgments in Westchester County, north of Manhattan, on March 6 — a week after Engoron's civil fraud judgment concluded that Trump, his adult sons and the Trump Organization committed massive fraud, largely through overvaluation of real estate to obtain advantageous bank loans. and better rates from insurance companies.

The former president's lawyers revealed this week that he had failed to find an insurance company to take out a bond that would guarantee the state's financial participation in the case while the court proceedings unfold. 'call. Trump has already posted bail of nearly $100 million in another case, after losing a defamation suit against writer E. Jean Carroll, which he also plans to appeal.

Trump's lawyers have warned that any attempt to sell properties to comply with the ruling would cause him permanent financial damage as buyers would demand “fire sale” prices.

There's also another reason why an attempt by James to seize his assets could be problematic for the ex-president — and is a much more complicated proposition for the attorney general than it might first appear.

Some of Trump's buildings and properties will almost certainly be financed by mortgages and other difficult-to-unravel financial arrangements. If sold, proceeds would first be used to repay lenders, meaning a substantial portion of the Trump empire may have to be sold to reach the nearly half-billion mark. of dollars owed to the State.

One option Trump may be forced to consider is bankruptcy – a route he has used repeatedly during his flamboyant and turbulent business career and which could allow him to dispose of his assets in an organized manner. But Collins reported this week that he had privately expressed opposition to that path, and that it remains the least likely solution for now.

Ultimately, the stigma of enduring such a process so close to a general election may be too much for the ex-president to bear. And it would add to concerns that the former president is not fit to return to the Oval Office.

Whatever the resolution, the multiple dramas once again touch on the question at the heart of this election: Do Americans really want four more years of chaos, scandals and challenges to the law raging around the former president week after week?

(The-CNN-Wire and 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.)

