Rutte visits Xi Jinping: trade and global politics are on the agenda





ANP Prime Minister Mark Rutte with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China at the G20 summit in Bali, November 2022 Outgoing Prime Minister Rutte and Foreign Trade Minister Van Leeuwen will visit China on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. They will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. The agenda includes geopolitical topics such as the situation in the Middle East and Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as discussions on mutual trade relations. Discussions were held with the Dutch business community on the trade and investment climate. At Peking University, Rutte will speak with Chinese students studying Dutch language and culture and with Dutch students studying in Beijing. Rutte has visited China before, most recently in 2018. In previous trips, global politics and trade relations were also on the agenda. Not without problems These business relationships are not without problems. For example, the United States is interfering with the sale of chips to China by Dutch chipmaker ASML. The supply of high-quality chip machines is now prohibited. The AIVD also regularly warns of Chinese espionage activities and spyware in Chinese products, angering China. After the AIVD's warnings, the government opened a wide-ranging investigation to assess the risks. This focuses, among other things, on technological systems, scanners, telecommunications and the large port cranes of Rotterdam. Earlier this month, US security services sounded the alarm because large port cranes from Chinese manufacturer ZPMC reportedly contained equipment to record port activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nos.nl/artikel/2513794-rutte-opnieuw-naar-xi-jinping-handel-en-wereldpolitiek-hoog-op-agenda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos