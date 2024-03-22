PM Modi conferred highest civilian honor on Bhutan, becomes first foreign leader to receive it | Latest news India

The King of Bhutan on Friday conferred the Order of Druk Gyalpo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who became the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honour. The Order of Druk Gyalpo holds immense significance in Bhutan's honor system, symbolizing a lifetime of exceptional achievements and contributions to society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives guard of honor on his arrival at the Paro International Airport in Bhutan on Friday. (ANI)

The Order of Druk Gyalpo takes precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Since its inception, the prize has only been awarded to four eminent individuals.

Previous recipients of the award include Bhutan's Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the chief abbot of the central monastic body of Bhutan.

“Honored to receive the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo' award from Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on X soon after.

The announcement of this honor was made by the King of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi received him during his two-day state visit, his third since taking office as Prime Minister. in 2014.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan on Friday after his planned visit was postponed by a day due to bad weather at the Paro International Airport. Modi said he was grateful to the Bhutanese people for the memorable welcome extended to them in their beautiful country and hoped that the friendship between India and Bhutan would continue to reach new heights .