Singapore-Indonesia agreements on airspace management, defense and extradition come into force





The three agreements, under the so-called Expanded Framework, were signed during a leaders' retreat in Bintan in January 2022. Indonesia ratified the Flight Information Region agreement (FIR) in September of the same year, and in December, the remaining defense agreements. and extradition. AIRSPACE MANAGEMENT Under the FIR Agreement, Indonesia will delegate to Singapore the provision of air navigation services in parts of the airspace located within the realigned Jakarta FIR. The agreement will remain in force for 25 years and may be extended by mutual agreement. A country's FIR is a civil aviation demarcation managed by its air traffic department and does not necessarily follow territorial boundaries. The issue of airspace management is a long-standing one, with Indonesia having repeatedly expressed its desire to take control of the FIR over the Riau Islands, managed by Singapore since 1946, in accordance with the mandate of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). . Singapore's response was that the FIR was never about sovereignty, but rather about the safety and efficiency of commercial air traffic. EXTRADITION OF FUGITIVES Under the extradition treaty, fugitives from the two countries who have committed 31 types of crimes, including corruption, drugs and terrorism, will be subject to extradition. The deal also applies to offenses committed 18 years ago and would mean people could not escape justice by changing their citizenship. The types of crimes covered by the treaty must constitute a criminal offense in both countries and carry a minimum sentence of two years in prison. Both countries agreed to make the list open to modifications and additions. DEFENSE PACT Under the Defense Cooperation Agreement, Singapore and Indonesia will continue to strengthen their defense partnerships and deepen cooperation in mutually beneficial areas. The agreement, which will be in force for 25 years, allows Singapore's military to train in Indonesia, with “full respect for Indonesian sovereignty over its territory, including its archipelagic and territorial waters and airspace, and in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously said. The extradition and defense agreements had already been signed together in 2007. “HISTORICAL LANDMARK” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the entry into force of the agreements constitutes “a historic milestone in relations between Singapore and Indonesia which underlines the strength and maturity of our relationship”. “These agreements demonstrate our shared commitment to working together as neighbors to achieve results in the best interests of our two countries,” the Foreign Office added. In the phone call with Mr Widodo, Mr Lee also reaffirmed Singapore's “commitment to working closely with Indonesia to address common challenges”. He also expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to innovate.

