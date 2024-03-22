Politics
Boris Johnson's sister makes shocking claim during Windsor appearance
Boris Johnson's sister has made a shocking claim regarding video footage of Princess Kate's recent trip to a farm shop in Windsor.
The Princess of Wales was filmed last weekend with Prince William carrying a shopping bag in Windsor.
Rachel Johnson said she couldn't believe Princess Kate was at the farm store after spotting several red flags.
It comes after weeks of speculation about Kate's health spreading across social media.
Conspiracy theories surrounding the princess have spread across social media.
The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January and has since been recovering at her home in Windsor.
However, many conspiracy theories have been made up online about the princess's fate as she remains out of the public eye.
Johnson pointed out several red flags that led her to believe it wasn't Princess Kate in the video.
She began by stating: No husband would allow a recovering wife to carry anything, much less a well-behaved Prince of the Blood, much less a bulging plastic grocery bag.
Rachel Johnson said she couldn't believe it was Princess Kate at the farm store.
She goes on to suggest in her commentary for the Evening Standard that the woman in the video could be a Kate lookalike.
Johnson also said Kate's appearance at Windsor would torpedo the royal family's media strategy by turning anyone with a phone into a potential paparazzo.
This comes after a BBC journalist also claimed that the woman in the photo was clearly not Princess Kate.
Sonja McLaughlan, a British sports journalist, said it was troubling that newspapers presented the woman in the video as Kate.
Johnson backed up these claims by saying she was perplexed as to why mainstream media outlets were releasing the video without asking questions.
McLaughlan commented on a video comparing past photos of the princess to her recent appearance: It's obviously not Kate.
Some newspapers report this as fact. But it's not her. No conspiracy theorist but it's all very strange.
McLaughlan added to his post on X, formerly known as Twitter: It is disturbing that outlets like @thetimes are reporting this as fact.
Title Kate seen in public for the first time when it's clearly not her. Like someone said. It could be a few lookalikes getting into mischief.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has come to Kate's defense amid the wave of conspiracy theories branding them village gossip.
Justin Welby said people facing health problems should be able to live their lives in peace.
Speaking to Times Radio, the archbishop said: We are obsessed with conspiracy and have little awareness of the humanity of those caught in the spotlight.
No matter who it is, people should be allowed to be sick, have any surgery, and live their lives in peace without anyone asking them to prove something every other day. .
