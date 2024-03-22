Republican group mocks 'broke' Donald Trump





An anti-Donald Trump conservative group shared a video mocking the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as “broken, busted, loser in chief” in response to his struggles to post $464 million bail in his civil fraud case in New York.

The former president struggled to return the money following a ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron, who found that Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to obtain cheaper bank loans. Trump has said he will appeal the decision, but he risks having his assets confiscated if he cannot post bail.

On March 12, he won a series of Republican primaries, establishing himself as the presumptive GOP presidential nominee for the November 2024 election and likely setting up a rematch of the 2020 contest against President Joe Biden. It focused attention on Trump's policies and ongoing legal difficulties, with the top Republican facing four criminal trials in addition to a series of civil cases.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Project, a group founded by anti-Trump Republicans, shared a video titled “Broke,” first released in October, mocking the former president over his financial situation. The group reposted the video in response to a Daily Beast report that New York Attorney General Letitia James had begun preparing to seize the Seven Springs golf course and Trump's private estate north of Manhattan.

In the video, which has received more than 144,000 views and 1,900 likes on We always knew it, so did you.”

The narrator continues: “Now America knows. The courts are shutting down your dishonest shell companies in New York. Bank fraud, insurance fraud, you know those are crimes, don't you not, Donald? They're dissolving the whole Trump Organization scam from underneath. Bankruptcy won't save you this time. You'll have to sell everything. You might even lose control of this Trump Tower.

In his February ruling, Engoron not only ordered Trump to pay $355 million in damages, increased to about $464 million with interest, but he also barred him from serving as a director of any company in New York over the next three years.

The Lincoln Project video concludes: “Everything you've ever built has been built on a lie. You've never been rich, you've never succeeded. New York is laughing at you, always has, will always do, and now everyone knows it. Broke, busted, the loser. in chief.”

Contacted by Newsweek, a Trump campaign spokesperson made an allegation about the leadership of the Lincoln Project that Newsweek cannot verify.

Donald Trump at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio on March 16. The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, released a video calling Trump “broken, busted, the loser in chief.” Donald Trump at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio on March 16. The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, released a video calling Trump “broken, busted, the loser in chief.” KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/GETTY

In a court filing on March 18, Trump's legal team said it was “virtually impossible” for him to post the $464 million bail and suggested it be reduced to $100 million .

“Despite our market research, we were unable to obtain a bond in the judgment amount for the defendants for the simple reason that obtaining an appeal bond of $464 million is a practical impossibility in the circumstances presented,” the file states.

In an article on

He wrote: “The presumptive Republican Party nominee for president is desperate for $464 million (and counting) that he cannot access personally. This fact alone makes him a huge national security risk; any foreign adversary seeking to buy a president knows the price. »

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the civil fraud case and insists his assets were rather undervalued.

Updated 3/22/24 at 8:25 a.m. ET: This story was noted that a Trump spokesperson responded to a request for comment with allegations that Newsweek is unable to verify.

Correction 03/22/24 9:19 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with a correction to Letitia James' name.

