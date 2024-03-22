Imran arrest: IHC seeks response from Adiala Prison warden on legality of online prisoner meetings – Pakistan





The Islamabad High Court on Friday sought a response from Adiala Prison Superintendent Asad Warraich to a petition filed by PTI leaders against a two-week ban on all visits and public meetings in the prison, where l Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is incarcerated.

On March 12, the Punjab Home Department had banned all public meetings, visits and interviews in the jail, citing security threats. The move was criticized by PTI leaders as a deliberate plan to prevent them from meeting Imran.

The next day, after hearing PTI MP Sher Afzal Marwats' plea against the ban, the IHC had sought a response from the prison superintendent on the matter.

A day later, Marwat had upheld the IHC's decision to allow online interactions with Imran, hailing the courts' excellent development in allowing video conferencing for incarcerated people.

Today, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq took up the petitions, including the one filed by Marwat, who also appeared before the court. State lawyer Abdul Rehman was present on behalf of Warraich.

The judge questioned how online meetings could be allowed at Kot Lakhpat jail but not at Adiala jail if, according to the superintendent, the rules did not allow it.

He asked Warraich for a clear position on the legality of online prisoner meetings by the next hearing on March 29.

The audience

At the start of the hearing, Warraich refused to allow online meetings with Imran, saying they were not permitted under the rules.

The court then cited reports that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had announced the possibility of online meetings at Kot Lakhpat jail. The chief minister proudly declared that this was the first prison in Asia where this facility was planned, the judge remarked.

He wondered how Maryam had made this illegal decision when the prison rules did not allow it. The superintendent replied that a letter had been written to the Punjab government to amend the prison rules.

Are the jail authorities saying in their response that the action of the Punjab CMs was illegal? » asked Justice Ishaq. You are saying that the court order cannot be enforced and an amendment is necessary, he added.

Here, the State's Attorney requested more time for additional guidance.

The court then said there was no need to seek directions because, according to the prison director, prison rules did not allow online meetings.

The same government banned online meetings without amendment [in the jail rules] while he proudly did the same thing in another prison, the judge noted.

Here, deputy counsel of the court Zainab Janjua said that the stand of the superintendents should not be in contradiction with that of the Punjab governments.

Justice Ishaq further observed that the court was expected to settle the matter soon, noting that the question now was whether or not political conversations could take place during jail meetings.

If we come to the conclusion that political conversations can take place, then an amendment will be necessary. Let this question be resolved. Online meetings cannot be prevented now, the judge said.

If we said we can't have online meetings, the whole world would joke about it, he noted.

Here, says Marwat, we are arrested 1.5 kilometers from the prison and sent on foot.

Justice Ishaq went on to say, “We are also shooting a drama here. Everyone knows what's going on. If the orders no longer reach the prison authorities from where they are located [coming from]then all this would end.

If 200 top civilian officials in the country refuse to comply with illegal orders, then the entire system will be fixed, the judge said. To this, Marwat replied: If the court sends 200 officials to prison, even then there might be an improvement.

Justice Ishaq then said: “At one place there is a written document and at another there is a gun pointed at his head. On the other hand, his family and career are threatened.

Unless 200 to 300 people sacrifice themselves for an ideology, things will remain the same, he added. The judge expressed surprise when Marwat said a pen had more power than a gun.

Justice Ishaq then ordered the prosecutor to take a clear position in the next hearing.

Here, the prison superintendent informed the court that meetings at Adiala prison were not allowed since March 12 due to threat alerts, adding that the same ban was also imposed in three other prisons .

The judge then asked Warraich: Are you at greater risk in prison? He noted that a large march would take place the next day, presumably in reference to the March 23 parade. Is there no threat? He asked.

Tomorrow thousands of people will be in the streets [and] the jets would fly. Isn't there a threat to them? » asked the judge.

Justice Ishaq observed: “I do not see good intentions in the fact that there is a threat there (Adiala) but not here (Islamabad).

The public prosecutor then reiterated that he would seek further directives after the developments in Kot Lakhpat prison.

I fail to understand how online meetings can be legal in one prison and illegal in another, Justice Ishaq remarked.

He then requested a response from the state attorney on behalf of the prison warden as to whether Maryam's announcement regarding online meetings was illegal or whether the prison authorities' response stated that prison rules do not did not authorize such meetings.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned to March 29.

