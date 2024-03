Israeli foreign minister summons Turkish envoy after Erdoan vows to send Netanyahu to Allah

JERUSALEM (JNS) – Israel's top diplomat on Friday ordered the reprimand of Turkey's deputy ambassador after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan apparently threatened to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I ordered the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel to be summoned for a severe reprimand, amid threats from Erdoan to send Netanyahu to Allah," Katz wrote on X. And to send a clear message to Erdoan: you, who support the baby burners, murderers, rapists and mutilators of Hamas, are the last one who can talk about God, Katz continued. There is no God who listens to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends in Hamas. Shut up and be ashamed! At a campaign rally on Thursday, Erdoan threatened to send [Netanyahu] it is up to Allah to take care of him, make him unhappy and curse him, according to Turkish media. I educated @IsraelMFA responsible for summoning Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following @RTErdoganattacks the Prime Minister @netanyahu and his threats to send Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah and send a clear message to Erdogan: You who support him – Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 22, 2024 Earlier this month, Erdoan compared Netanyahu and his government to Nazi Germany. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis, he said. Erdoan has also placed Ankara firmly on the side of Hamas, which he has denied is a terrorist organization. Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but rather a resistance, and we strongly support it and [are] in permanent contact with its leaders, he declared. Netanyahu blasted the Turkish leader for the comments, saying Israel respects the laws of war and will not be subjected to the moral preaching of Erdoan, who supports the murderers and rapists of the Hamas terrorist organization, denies the Armenian genocide and massacres the Kurds in his own country. and represses opponents of the regime and journalists. In December, Turkey's president said Netanyahu was no different from Hitler. A month earlier, Erdoan told his country's parliament that Israel would soon be destroyed. Israeli-Turkish relations have suffered a long cold spell, mainly due to Erdoan's hostile response to the 2008 war against Hamas and the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla incident. Relations thawed in 2022 and the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic relations. With the eruption of the current war between Israel, ties have frayed again and Israel felt compelled in October to recall its diplomats following increasingly harsh statements from the Turkish government.

