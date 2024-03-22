Donald Trump Set to Make Billions of Paper Dollars After Media Merger Vote





Donald Trump, at least on paper, stands to reap several billion dollars after Digital World Acquisition Group shareholders voted Friday in favor of a merger with his social media company.

The newly merged entity, Trump Media, will include a media company as well as Trump's social network, Truth Social. It could begin trading next week under the symbol DJT.

Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which is an entity created expressly for the purpose of consummating a merger. The company has exhausted its initial cash reserves over the past two years, facing a number of hurdles ahead of Friday's vote, which cleared the final hurdle for the proposed merger and IPO of the new shares .

Even if the stock goes to the moon, profits won't be available in the near term to Trump or other stakeholders. Typically, there is a six-month holding period after an IPO, which is a restriction intended to prevent a disruptive sale of shares. The former president faces a Monday deadline to post a $464 million bond linked to a judgment against him in New York over accusations that he overstated the value of properties and other assets. He also faces hefty legal bills for his defense against dozens of other charges in other federal and state cases.

Truth Social was launched after Trump was kicked off Twitter and other social media platforms following the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. Since then, it has experienced disappointing growth. Trump's Twitter account, now known as X, was restored by Elon Musk after purchasing the platform in 2022.

Trump will own 58% of the capital of the new entity and the amount he receives will depend on the performance of DWAC's stock in the period leading up to the new company's public offering. Shares hit breakeven at midday, trading at just under $43. The stock has attracted some interest from retail investors who see it as an indicator of Trump's campaign for his return to the White House.

Along with the former president, one of the biggest beneficiaries of the merger could be Devin Nunes, the former Republican congressman from California who left to run Trump's media group.

