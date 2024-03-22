Donald Trump expects a paper windfall of 3 billion dollars. This may not solve its current cash flow problem.





Donald Trump could land a $3 billion paper windfall after Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders (DWAC) voted Friday to merge with its media company.

It comes at a critical time for the former president as he struggles with hundreds of millions of dollars in court judgments and a fundraising shortfall for the 2024 campaign ahead of his rematch with President Joe Biden this fall.

The deal, however, may not solve the immediate liquidity crunch for Trump, who may not be able to quickly convert his shares into cash.

Shareholders will likely be subject to a lock-up period of approximately six months during which they will not be allowed to sell or transfer their shares unless the company's board of directors votes in favor of a special exemption.

The vote to merge the blank check company with Trump Media & Technology Group took place at a special meeting of DWAC shareholders. The now-approved plan will allow Trump's company, which operates the social media site Truth Social, to resume listing DWAC on Nasdaq within days or weeks.

The combined company is expected to be renamed in honor of the Trump company and change its stock symbol from DWAC to DJT, the former president's initials.

Trump himself is expected to receive a stake in the combined company, valued at more than $3 billion. Digital World's current stock price, which fell on Friday, has nonetheless more than doubled this year as Trump became the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president for the third time in a row.

Friday's meeting was led by Eric Swider, CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp., who said he was pleased to see the combined company “providing a home for free expression and a platform to promote these values”.

Trump himself did not immediately react to the decision, but posts dozens of times a day on his social media site and often touts the company's prospects. He said yesterday that Truth Social was “the true voice of America!!”

Can Trump use this windfall to pay his legal fees?

It remains to be seen how much access Trump will have to cash during the upcoming election campaign. New York's attorney general is taking steps to seize his assets if he doesn't pay $464 million, plus interest, to appeal his company's recent financial fraud conviction.

The story continues

Trump could see assets at risk of seizure as early as next Monday if he doesn't have the money needed by then.

The expected windfall also comes as the Federal Election Commission's latest 2024 campaign filings show Biden's re-election campaign far outpacing Trump. By the end of February, the current president had raised $71.2 million in cash, compared to Trump's $33.5 million.

President Donald Trump after taking the stage before speaking at a recent campaign event in Nevada. (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

One option to give Trump quicker access to the money would be for the company's board to grant a special waiver.

Such a move could be possible if the combined company's seven board members would be comprised of close Trump allies, such as Devin Nunes, a former congressman and current CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group; Linda McMahon, a former Trump cabinet official; and Donald Trump Jr., his son.

Trump could also try to use the expected upcoming windfall to secure a loan before the lock-in period ends. This option is considered more complicated, as it would require a bank to offer the money up front.

A potential return to Wall Street

The two companies first announced their merger plans in October 2021, but the merger was long delayed due to issues including investigations into the deal by the SEC and the federal grand jury investigation.

The merger was also the subject of a lawsuit from the founders of Trump's media group, who alleged a scheme to weaken the value of their shares.

But with those obstacles seemingly overcome, Friday's vote also marks a return to Wall Street, which Trump has courted throughout his career with mixed success.

In 1995, Donald Trump purchased 40 Wall St., just steps from the New York Stock Exchange, but the property has proven to be his most enduring connection to the public markets in recent decades.

40 Wall Street, a Trump-owned building in downtown Manhattan, March 19, 2024. (Spencer Platt via Getty Images)

A Trump foray into public markets began in 1995, when Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts began trading.

“It’s a big day for us, it’s the New York Stock Exchange,” Trump said at the time.

But the adventure was short-lived, the title falling below its IPO price in 1997 and being delisted a few years later.

But a legacy of that effort could endure. Trump's company ticker symbol in the 1990s and early 2000s? DJT.

Ben Werschkul is Yahoo Finance's Washington correspondent.

