Visiting Demak Residents Among Refugees, President Joko Widodo Expresses Empathy and Support





SO suaramerdeka.com – The major floods that occurred twice in Karanganyar District, Demak between February and March 2024, received special attention from President Joko Widodo. The President directly visited the refugees who were still surviving at the Ganesa Gajah Vocational School on Friday (22/3). Also accompanying the regent of Demak Eisti'anah and a number of officials. Apart from this, Jokowi also met with refugees in the town of Wisma Halim Demak. The President expressed his empathy for the disaster currently facing the residents of Demak, while supporting them so that they do not give up accepting this ordeal. Also read: 287 teachers and technical staff receive PPPK decree, Kebumen Regent targets all winners to become ASN “This time the rains were very extreme with high rainfall that far exceeded the average. This made the river embankment unable to withstand the load and eventually broke,” Jokowi said after a short meeting with regional and national leaders, in which also participated. by the head of PUPR, BNPB, BMKG, Acting Governor of Central Java, Regional Police Chief, Military Commander and Regent of Demak. During the visit, the President also provided assistance to affected residents. He ensured that the government was always present in society, including providing solutions to problems. As soon as there was information about the failure of the embankment, immediate measures were taken.

“The work to close the 25-meter-long broken embankment was completed in four days. This is proof of our seriousness in the face of this disaster,” underlined the President. Also read: Kagama Central Java provides basic food aid to Demak flood victims, from rice to biscuits The government's efforts do not stop there. Weather modification technology (WMT) has been implemented to reduce the intensity of the rains, and the President is optimistic that this will help alleviate the conditions. Apart from this, sedimentation management and water pumping are carried out intensively to overcome the root of the flooding problem. “We need to look deeper, sedimentation in reservoirs and rivers is a major problem due to deforestation upstream. We need to stop this to avoid flooding in the future,” Jokowi said, stressing the importance of environmental conservation. Also read: Discuss your ideas with your colleagues! Pig Shio today March 22, 2024 The PUPR Ministry and BNPB will immediately formulate a plan to repair damaged houses and buildings, while the Agriculture Department will provide new seeds to affected farmers. President Jokowi's concrete initiatives and actions show his commitment to overcoming the impact of the catastrophic floods in Demak, as well as his efforts to implement advanced technological solutions to accelerate recovery and reduce disaster risks in the future.* **

