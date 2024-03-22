Israeli-Turkish relations collapse again following Erdogan's threat to send Netanyahu to Allah





The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a furious condemnation of Israel on Friday, in response to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's criticism of Ankara's ambassador to Tel Aviv. Katz had summoned the Turkish envoy, Akir zkan Torunlar, to protest an election speech delivered Thursday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he threatened to “send [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to Allah to take care of him, make him unhappy and curse him. » Erdogan's latest salvo against Netanyahu is yet another example of his increasingly inflammatory denunciations of Israel since the October 7 Hamas massacre. Erdogan has yet to condemn the massacre, in which more than 1,200 people were murdered and more than 200 taken hostage amid atrocities that included mass rape, while constantly targeting Israel, including saying that Netanyahu is “worse than Hitler”. He also hailed Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters,” saying earlier this month that “Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them.” In an article on X/Twitter following his meeting with Torunlar, Katz did not hesitate. Referring to “Erdogan's serious attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threats to send Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah,” Katz said: “You who support the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, [are] the last one who can speak of God. There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends in Hamas. Katz then urged, “Shut up and shame on you!” » In its response to Katz, the Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected the criticism entirely, suggesting in the first sentence of its statement that Israel was built on “occupied” Palestinian land since its creation. “Since the first day they occupied Palestinian lands, the Israeli authorities have made great efforts to keep secret the serious crimes they have committed against the Palestinians and have tried to create an armor of immunity,” says the communicated. “They targeted our president, who speaks the truth.” The statement accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, saying that “the entire world public opinion eagerly awaits the day when Israeli officials who committed crimes will be brought to justice.” in justice “. Erdogan's attack on Netanyahu came the same week he threatened to step up Turkish military operations against Kurdish fighters across the Iraqi border, pledging to create a “security corridor” which “would give new nightmares to those who think they will bring Turkey to its knees in the face of 'Terroristan' along its southern borders.” A Kurdish opposition politician has worriedly highlighted Erdogan's equation that the Kurdish people, numbering 25 million and constantly denied the right to national self-determination, are associated with “terrorism” . “Erdogan's policy during the election campaign is as follows: he is running his campaign using the word and concept of 'terroristan' to refer to the Kurds and the region where the Kurds live,” said Tulay Hatimogullari, co-president of the Party. equality of peoples and democracy. observed in a speech earlier this week to mark the Kurdish New Year. “The geography where the Kurds live, the geography where the people live, is not “terrorism”, it is Kurdistan,” she added.

