Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in eight polls





President Joe Biden leads former President Donald Trump in a contest between the two candidates, according to eight recent polls.

Polls give Biden a slight lead on a national basis ranging from one to three points, although it is unclear whether that would give him an overall victory through the Electoral College.

On March 12, Biden and Trump each won a series of primary elections to become their party's presumptive presidential nominees. This focused attention on how a likely presidential election between the two rivals would play out.

A Mainstream Research/Florida Atlantic University survey of 1,053 U.S. adults conducted March 15-17 found that among likely voters, 47 percent would vote for Biden “if the presidential election were today,” compared to 45 percent. % for Trump. Four percent said they would vote for “another candidate,” while four percent said they were “undecided.”

Former President Donald Trump (left) speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, and President Joe Biden speaks at the Stupak Community Center on March 19 in Las Vegas , Nevada. Biden…Former President Donald Trump (left) speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16 and President Joe Biden speaks at the Stupak Community Center on March 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Biden is ahead of Trump in a presidential matchup, according to eight recent polls. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/IAN MAULE/GETTY

Ipsos and Reuters conducted a poll of 3,356 registered voters between March 7 and 13, which found that 39% would vote for Biden “if the 2024 election were held today,” compared to 38% for Trump and 11% for “ another candidate.” The rest were either unsure or did not vote.

Civiqs surveyed 1,324 registered US voters online between March 9 and 12, revealing that 45% of them would vote for Biden in an immediate presidential election, compared to 44% for Trump.

According to an Emerson College survey of 1,350 registered voters March 5-6, Trump and Biden were tied at 45 percent. However, when undecided voters were asked which candidate they were leaning toward, Biden got 51 percent to Trump's 49 percent.

The latest YouGov/The Economist survey, released by the latter on March 22, gives Biden a one-point lead, at 45 percent.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll gave Biden a three-point lead over Trump, with 47% of the vote. The survey of 1,072 registered voters took place between February 20 and 28.

Ultimately, a TIPP poll gave Biden a one-point lead with 44 percent support.

Newsweek reached out to representatives of the Trump and Biden 2024 presidential campaigns via email for comment.

If Biden wins the popular vote in November, he could still lose the White House to Trump due to how the Electoral College works, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Recent polls have given Trump the lead in states in the battlefield of Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. and North Carolina.

Trump also led Biden in three out of five national polls conducted over a short period in late January.

After Trump and Biden's victories in the March 12 primaries, British bookmaker Betfair offered odds of 11/10 (48%) for Trump to win the November presidential election, compared to 2/1 (33%) for Biden.

Speaking to Newsweek, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “There has been £12.5 million [about $16 million] bet on the Betfair Exchange and 44 percent of that went to Trump, punters [bettors] have consistently supported him to return to the White House. However, Joe Biden has been the biggest mover in the market lately and he is closing the gap with Trump. »

