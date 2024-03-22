Power, loyalty and enemies under Xi Jinping's rule

Since taking over as head of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping has launched a massive anti-corruption campaign in China, known as the Fly and Tiger Campaign. This campaign, which targets both rank-and-file civil servants (Flies) and senior civil servants (Tigers), aims to demonstrate a form of equality before the law: no one is safe from sanction, whatever the his position. Several million civil servants have already been sanctioned, ranging from warnings to draconian measures. But the campaign shows no signs of ending, but is finally spreading to the People's Liberation Army, where the rocket forces are particularly hard hit by a new wave of purges.

These types of anti-corruption measures are not new in China: they have been used by former party leaders to eliminate political opponents. But the popularity of such campaigns among the population, who view corruption as an ever-present evil, contrasts with the country's wealthy elite, which paradoxically includes Xi Jinping's family. huge Vermgen is said.

Published in the party magazine Qiushi one of these days Article Xi Jinping commented on the ongoing campaign. He stressed that the aim of strict party leadership is not to stifle people, make them too cautious and fearful, make them lifeless and inactive and lead them to immobility. Rather, it is about clarifying direction and establishing rules to create a positive and healthy political ecology and an enabling environment for civil servants to take their own initiative in their work. The wide circulation of the article in state media indicates the importance of this message and suggests that the party continues to maintain a strong hand in fighting corruption and maintaining discipline.

After Xi Jinping last year became the first leader since Deng Xiaoping to secure a third term as president, general secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission, it became clear at this year's two sessions that Xi Jinping was ready to use his power. to further expand. The elimination of the traditional press conference of the Prime Minister and the modifications to the organic law strengthen the influence of the party. Li Qiang, a loyal follower of Xi, emphasizes the importance of centralized leadership, which underlines Xi's unquestioned authority.

These events and ongoing purges within the party and military raise questions that can be illuminated by Hannah Arendt's theories on totalitarian systems. Their analyzes provide a framework for understanding the deeper logic behind the actions of Chinese leaders.

Hannah Arendt and the nature of totalitarianism

In her main work, Arendt examines the historical origins and political characteristics of National Socialism and Stalinism, which she considers paradigmatic examples of totalitarian rule. It identifies totalitarianism not only through obvious oppression and terror, but also through the subtle methods of controlling and manipulating society. Arendt's analyzes highlight the way in which totalitarian regimes consolidate their power through the creation of an enemy image and the permanent mobilization of the masses.

The parallels between Arendt's descriptions and the current political landscape in China are unmistakable. The Fly and Tiger campaign, the expansion of purges in the military, and the emphasis on loyalty and authority reflect the totalitarian tactics described by Arendt. By applying Hannah Arendt's theories as an analytical lens, a deeper understanding of motivations and possibilities can be gained. Receive the consequences of Xi's actions.

The duality of enemy images

Hannah Arendt is present their analysis Totalitarian systems emphasize the creation and combat of ever new enemies. This practice serves to keep society in a constant state of mobilization and fear. Under National Socialism this manifested itself in the persecution of specifically defined groups such as Jews, Slavic subhumans, or people classified as having a life unworthy of living.

In the Xi Jinping era, a similar but more differentiated division can be observed: enemies of the party and enemies of the people. While the party's enemies often come from within its own ranks and are seen as a threat to the purity and unity of communist ideology, the enemies of the people are those who are seen as a threat to social stability and progress. in China.

Xi Jinping's primary concern is the party, whose ultimate goal is to maintain power under all circumstances. This is reflected in the rigorous implementation of the Fly and Tiger campaign, which holds high and low-level officials accountable. The informal social contract that exists between the party and the people is based on a barter transaction: political power for economic prosperity. The people have agreed to recognize the power of the Party, but in return, they expect the Party to ensure prosperity and continued improvement in living conditions.

Loyalty as a pillar of power: Li Qiang

In her studies of totalitarian regimes, Hannah Arendt recognized the central role of loyalty as a pillar of power. She saw how totalitarian leaders placed unconditional allegiance above professional qualifications in order to consolidate their power. This dynamic is reflected in modern Chinese politics, notably in the figure of Li Qiang, the new Chinese Prime Minister.

Li Qiang, a longtime confidant of Xi Jinping, was named prime minister despite widespread criticism over his handling of Shanghai's strict lockdown. His loyalty to Xi, which he demonstrated when he was party secretary in Shanghai, appears to have been decisive for his promotion. This confinement, which paralyzed the city for months, shook the confidence of the population and international businessmen in Li Qiang and led to a refusal to consume, which affected the city's economic recovery3.

Li Qiang's appointment can be seen as a prime example of how, in Arendt's theory, loyalty functions as the highest good in a totalitarian system. It serves as a tool to consolidate power and suppress opposition, even at the expense of competence and public trust. Arendt's analysis thus provides a valuable framework for understanding and interpreting political decisions and the power structure in China.

The illusion of normality and Chinese economic policy

In her work on the nature of totalitarian systems, Hannah Arendt spoke of the illusion of normalcy that these regimes maintain in order to obscure true conditions and lull people into a false sense of security. The recent Two Sessions in China and the economic goals announced there could be seen as a modern manifestation of this Arendtian observation.

Despite ambitious targets of 5% GDP growth and the creation of 12 million new jobs, China faces persistent deflation and high youth unemployment, exacerbating social tensions in the country. Official figures, which paint a positive picture of the economic situation, contrast with the experiences of many citizens and the concerns of international observers, which point to a deeper economic malaise.

Premier Li Qiang's announcement of additional special funds, meant to help stabilize the economy, can also be interpreted as part of this illusion of normalcy. They give the impression of fiscal measures and proactive government, while the real debt and economic challenges remain largely ignored.

The paradox of power

When examining current political developments in China under Xi Jinping, we can see a paradox that Hannah Arendt described in her analyzes of totalitarian systems: the consolidation of power often goes hand in hand with the creation of new problems instead of solving existing ones. which already exist. The article in the party magazine Qiushi suggests that the flies and tigers campaign is leading to paralysis within the bureaucracy, with officials preferring to avoid or delegate decisions upwards for fear of accusations of corruption. This is probably the main cause of the chaotic management of the crisis in Wuhan, where punishing the bearers of bad news took precedence over the serious fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The analysis of the American government, in particular of Avril Haines, president of the National Security Council, also sheds a critical light on the policies of President Xi Jinping. Haines stressed that President Xi's emphasis on centralized control and surveillance is unlikely to resolve the challenges posed by China's endemic corruption, population decline and structural economic constraints.

This assessment reflects concerns that China's current political strategy is insufficient to resolve the country's deep-rooted problems. Li Qiang, as the new prime minister and an emblematic figure of this policy, increasingly represents a loss of confidence in the international business world. This loss of confidence manifests itself in an obvious contradiction between official Chinese declarations that “China is open for business” and the repressive measures taken by security authorities against international companies.

If Xi Jinping continues to be primarily interested in consolidating his position of power, he could, as Arendt describes, continue on the path of creating and combating enemy images. Without viable solutions to internal problems, its only option may be to continue creating images of the enemy, which would pose a risk to international security as it relates to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

