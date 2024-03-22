Imran's token presence in Punjab Assembly irks treasury members





LAHORE: Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan grabbed attention in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday when a portrait of the former prime minister, placed on the opposition leader's seat, triggered chaos in the House. This led to a walkout by Treasury members after the president refused to intervene.

During the resumed budget session on Thursday, Vice President Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar chaired the session. PML-N lawmakers Malik Waheed and Bilal Yameen protested after noticing Mr Khan's portrait on the seat of opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachhar.

Raising a point of order, they urged the president to remove the portrait of a person who had been convicted and remained in custody. They argued that displaying a convict's image violated assembly rules.

However, the president encouraged protesters to engage in the budget debate instead of raising points of order. Nevertheless, the two PML-N members persisted in their protest, disrupting the proceedings and eventually withdrawing when the vice president refrained from taking action against the portrait.

This led to further walkouts by some Treasury members, resulting in a fight between PML-N and PTI lawmakers, now aligned with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Interestingly, this is one of the first cases in parliamentary history where members of a party, in this case the SIC, raised slogans in support of a non-parliamentary party , the PTI, within the House.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachhar criticized the MPs' boycott, alleging intolerance and stressing that the portrait issue did not warrant a decision by the presidency.

He pointed out that those who opposed the portrait of the PTI leader had depicted their leader (Nawaz Sharif) on the Ramadan hampers, but were sending it back to London as his party allegedly rejected it.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman appealed to the party MPs to return and participate in the budget debate. The vice president asked Food Minister Bilal Yasin to bring the protesters home.

However, failing to restore order, the president adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes in order to defuse the situation.

Rest of the session

Proceedings resumed after the break as Opposition Leader Bhachhar initiated the general debate on the Budget.

Criticizing the financial plan, he highlighted the lack of specific allocations for minorities relative to the population rate and criticized the spending discretion given to the chief minister.

He advocated for the reinstatement of health cards and endorsed the initiative to allocate funds for facilities such as day centers. Bhachhar also called for greater support for women in the informal sector.

He demanded that 15% of the overall development budget be allocated to professional training for young people.

PML-N member Baba Phailbus hailed the budget and the party's leadership, highlighting the special Easter package announced by the chief minister and proposing measures to regularize daily wage earners.

Opposition member Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani lamented widespread poverty in southern Punjab and criticized the uneven provision of health facilities, highlighting the construction of a new cancer hospital in Lahore.

Sadia Muzaffar, Member of the Treasury, described the budget as balanced, reflecting the vision of the chief minister.

SIC MPA Sajjad Waraich proposed to convert tube wells and health and education facilities to solar energy to reduce costs, thereby bridging the regional development gap.

More than 18 deputies participated in the debate on the first day, the presidency having postponed the work until Friday morning.

