Joko Widodo's daughters give birth to 10 monsters?

by: Muslim Arbi, Director of the Movement for Change and Coordinator of United Indonesia

The 10 Monsters written by BBC journalist Asy'ari Usman, as reported by online media, is not fiction.

The ten monsters were born from a failed dream of three periods; postpone the failure of the elections to Cawe-Cawe for the good of the nation and the state.

When President Joko Widodo said, “Cawe-cawe for the good of the nation and the state,” there were pros and cons. I had guessed. Cawe-Cawe Joko Widodo’s story is not just nonsense. Origin of sound.

It is certain that President Joko Widodo's Cawe-Cawe project is not just a political rhetoric, but will be managed with a system, a power and the potential power that the president has to “win” the presidential election battle.

Statement from Andi Wijanto, former governor of Lemhannas who said “Who can beat Jokowi”?

Joko Widodo's boasting, after the presidential election, was traced and found by Asy'ari Usman among the ten monsters who defeated Anies Baswedan.

It turns out that Joko Widodo is not the only one who wants to kill Anies-Muhaimin, but also Ganjar-Mahfud.

Thus, the benchmark is 58% for candidate candidate 02 and 24% for candidate candidate 01 and 16% for candidate candidate 03. We can assume that this has been fixed.

Define numbers and percentages first, then deal with them later. It's not the process that determines the numbers. But Numbers receive the process.

The figures were set at the meeting of January 5, 2024: Leak. And went viral via social media. It turns out that percentages and figures above 50 percent have been set. No wonder he bragged about a trick and already prepared a victory celebration. The scene was prepared 2 days in advance.

Indeed, have leaks on the determination of the figures disclosed on social networks, on the 13th, the day before the vote, on February 14th, opened up the mystery of these reference figures?

The Ten Monsters discovered by Asy'ari Usman in his writings are facts that speak.

The Ten Monsters received a trial at President Joko Widodo's Cawe-Cawe to prove the figure set at 58%. No wonder Joko Widodo first congratulated the Prabowo-Gibran couple. Wong was created through the 10 monsters.

It is enough to deal with it before the Constitutional Court. But can we expect MK to reveal all 10 monsters? If the process of transferring Gibran from Uncle Usman as an illegitimate child of the Constitution and an illegitimate child of democracy can be carried out smoothly in the KPU?

Usman's ten Ash'ari monsters can be dissected in DPR, thanks to the right of investigation. Even if the DPR's investigation is “undermined”, it will be suspended, and in the end, the DPR's right to investigate will actually disappear.

So people can urge the MPR for a SPECIAL VIEW from the MPR regarding these 10 Ash'ari Usman monsters. Plus the case of Joko Widodo's fake diploma.

Because Joko Widodo's fake diploma affair is a violation of morals, ethics and the Constitution. And President Joko Widodo can be removed from office. Because this is considered a violation of the PRESIDENTIAL oath.

Including Cawe-Cawe, President Joko Widodo is also considered to have violated the presidential oath.

Ten monsters Asy'ari Usman opened the Pandora's box of President Joko Widodo's daughters who were considered to have masterminded things, even Joko Widodo's daughters could be considered the commandos who finished them off, Anies-Muhaimin, Ganjar- Mahfud, Surya Paloh, Megawati and even Jusuf Kalla.

It turns out that Usman's ten Ash'ari monsters are facts. Even in Aceh, Aceh's acting governor was hastily replaced because he “failed” to get President Joko Widodo's Cawe-Cawe for 02? Very sadistic, right?

Is it still fast enough for the President's Cafés for the Nation and the Nation?

Dépok Margonda:

March 22, 2024