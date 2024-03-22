A Modi rival is arrested. Today, supporters of the opposition leader are demonstrating in the Indian capital.

Supporters of an anti-corruption activist and one of India's most prominent politicians of the past decade protested Friday against his arrest, which opposition parties say is part of a crackdown by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis ahead of the national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is New Delhi's highest elected official, was arrested on Thursday evening by the Federal Enforcement Directorate, controlled by Modis' Hindu nationalist government. The agency accused Kejriwal's party and ministers of accepting $12 million in bribes from liquor entrepreneurs almost two years ago.

The Kejriwals Aam Aadmi Party, or Common People's Party, said the charges were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal would remain chief minister of New Delhi while he fights the charges in court. On Friday evening, a New Delhi court allowed the agency to remand Kejriwal for seven days.

In 2023, in connection with the same case, the agency arrested Kejriwal MP Manish Sisodia and AAP legislator Sanjay Singh.

Ahead of general elections, which begin on April 19, India's opposition parties accuse the government of abusing its power to harass and weaken its political opponents. They point to a series of searches, arrests and corruption investigations against key opposition figures. Meanwhile, some investigations against former opposition leaders who later defected to Modis' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have been dropped.

It looks like harassment as only opposition leaders are being singled out, said political commentator Neerja Chowdhury, adding that no investigation has been conducted against anyone within the BJP. This is not a level playing field.

The BJP denies using law enforcement to target the opposition and says these agencies act independently.

On Friday, hundreds of AAP supporters and some senior party leaders clashed with police, who took a number of them away in buses.

It's dictatorship. All this is being done to win the national elections, said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, referring to the BJP.

Kejriwals AAP is part of a broad alliance of opposition parties called INDIA, the main challenger to Modis BJP in the elections to be held in April-June.

Kejriwal's arrest is another setback for the bloc, and comes after the Congress party on Thursday accused the government of crippling the party by freezing its bank accounts over a tax dispute. But it also led to a rare show of force from opposition figures who called the move undemocratic and accused Modis party of misusing the agency.

A frightened dictator wants to create a dead democracy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said about his arrest in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

India is in an undeclared emergency. Our democracy is under serious threat today, AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha said on X.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Kejriwal's party was playing the victim card and the leader should resign as chief minister.

The Law Enforcement Directorate investigated many key opposition leaders and others faced various legal sanctions.

In January, the agency arrested Hemant Soren, the then chief minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand, for allegedly facilitating an illegal land sale. The Sorens party denies these accusations.

Gandhi was convicted of criminal defamation in 2023 after a complaint filed by a Modis party member. A two-year prison sentence temporarily disqualified him from parliament, until the verdict was stayed by a higher court.

Kejriwal launched the AAP in 2012 and campaigned on a promise to rid India's political system and government of corruption and inefficiency. The party's symbol, a broom, and its promise to sweep away corruption from the administration has struck a chord with the people of Delhi.

The party won the Delhi state assembly elections a year later when he became chief minister, a feat he repeated in 2015 and 2020. Kejriwal's party also governs the northern state of Punjab.

Modi has previously said his party is targeting 370 seats out of 543 in the upcoming national elections. To achieve this, experts say the BJP will have to repeat its 2019 electoral triumph, in which it won an overwhelming majority of seats in northern India, including all seven seats in Delhi.

Chowdhury, the commentator, said Kejriwal was the star face of his party.

He is very politically astute and in Delhi the AAP has goodwill. Its tie-up with the Congress for the elections would have posed a challenge to the BJP to achieve it again.

But the big question is: will Kejriwals' arrest galvanize voters? Investigations against opposition leaders so far have not had the impact they might have expected, Chowdhury said, but now, with this arrest, will public opinion start to change?

Saaliq and Pathi write for the Associated Press.