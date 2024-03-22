Politics
A Modi rival is arrested. Today, supporters of the opposition leader are demonstrating in the Indian capital.
Supporters of an anti-corruption activist and one of India's most prominent politicians of the past decade protested Friday against his arrest, which opposition parties say is part of a crackdown by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis ahead of the national elections.
Arvind Kejriwal, who is New Delhi's highest elected official, was arrested on Thursday evening by the Federal Enforcement Directorate, controlled by Modis' Hindu nationalist government. The agency accused Kejriwal's party and ministers of accepting $12 million in bribes from liquor entrepreneurs almost two years ago.
The Kejriwals Aam Aadmi Party, or Common People's Party, said the charges were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal would remain chief minister of New Delhi while he fights the charges in court. On Friday evening, a New Delhi court allowed the agency to remand Kejriwal for seven days.
In 2023, in connection with the same case, the agency arrested Kejriwal MP Manish Sisodia and AAP legislator Sanjay Singh.
Ahead of general elections, which begin on April 19, India's opposition parties accuse the government of abusing its power to harass and weaken its political opponents. They point to a series of searches, arrests and corruption investigations against key opposition figures. Meanwhile, some investigations against former opposition leaders who later defected to Modis' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have been dropped.
It looks like harassment as only opposition leaders are being singled out, said political commentator Neerja Chowdhury, adding that no investigation has been conducted against anyone within the BJP. This is not a level playing field.
The BJP denies using law enforcement to target the opposition and says these agencies act independently.
On Friday, hundreds of AAP supporters and some senior party leaders clashed with police, who took a number of them away in buses.
It's dictatorship. All this is being done to win the national elections, said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, referring to the BJP.
Kejriwals AAP is part of a broad alliance of opposition parties called INDIA, the main challenger to Modis BJP in the elections to be held in April-June.
Kejriwal's arrest is another setback for the bloc, and comes after the Congress party on Thursday accused the government of crippling the party by freezing its bank accounts over a tax dispute. But it also led to a rare show of force from opposition figures who called the move undemocratic and accused Modis party of misusing the agency.
A frightened dictator wants to create a dead democracy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said about his arrest in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
India is in an undeclared emergency. Our democracy is under serious threat today, AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha said on X.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Kejriwal's party was playing the victim card and the leader should resign as chief minister.
The Law Enforcement Directorate investigated many key opposition leaders and others faced various legal sanctions.
In January, the agency arrested Hemant Soren, the then chief minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand, for allegedly facilitating an illegal land sale. The Sorens party denies these accusations.
Gandhi was convicted of criminal defamation in 2023 after a complaint filed by a Modis party member. A two-year prison sentence temporarily disqualified him from parliament, until the verdict was stayed by a higher court.
Kejriwal launched the AAP in 2012 and campaigned on a promise to rid India's political system and government of corruption and inefficiency. The party's symbol, a broom, and its promise to sweep away corruption from the administration has struck a chord with the people of Delhi.
The party won the Delhi state assembly elections a year later when he became chief minister, a feat he repeated in 2015 and 2020. Kejriwal's party also governs the northern state of Punjab.
Modi has previously said his party is targeting 370 seats out of 543 in the upcoming national elections. To achieve this, experts say the BJP will have to repeat its 2019 electoral triumph, in which it won an overwhelming majority of seats in northern India, including all seven seats in Delhi.
Chowdhury, the commentator, said Kejriwal was the star face of his party.
He is very politically astute and in Delhi the AAP has goodwill. Its tie-up with the Congress for the elections would have posed a challenge to the BJP to achieve it again.
But the big question is: will Kejriwals' arrest galvanize voters? Investigations against opposition leaders so far have not had the impact they might have expected, Chowdhury said, but now, with this arrest, will public opinion start to change?
Saaliq and Pathi write for the Associated Press.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2024-03-22/a-modi-rival-is-arrested-now-supporters-of-the-opposition-leader-are-protesting-in-indias-capital
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Modi rival is arrested. Today, supporters of the opposition leader are demonstrating in the Indian capital.
- Joko Widodo's daughters give birth to 10 monsters?
- First Ukrainian pilot to complete RAF flight training
- Sara is now a mature and confident actress
- Table tennis: at home, the Lebrun Brothers, big favorites for the French championships Montpellier
- Apple has reportedly given up on its MicroLED dreams for the time being.
- Why does Gaetz say he is campaigning against the Republicans?
- 'Where did all the earthquake money go?': Northern Virginia nonprofit leader recommends grassroots giving
- Imran's token presence in Punjab Assembly irks treasury members
- Power, loyalty and enemies under Xi Jinping's rule
- The Lions Club show is a good time
- Todd Snyder on How He Created His $100 Million Men's Brand