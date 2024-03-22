Donald Trump just won billions of dollars but it's too late to save him





Former President Donald Trump just made billions of dollars, but it may be too late for this financial windfall to save him.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), an existing shell company, agreed Friday to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), paving the way for the former president's company to go public without all the hurdles of an initial traditional. public offer.

With 79 million shares, Trump now owns more than 50% of the company after the merger. The stock opened at $44.49 per share at market open Friday. At that price, Trump's overwhelming, majority stake is worth more than $3.5 billion.

But his return to Wall Street probably won't save him from the $454 million judgment that New York Attorney General Letitia James is allowed to start collecting on Monday. James indicated she was prepared to seize Trump's properties and bank accounts if he was unable to pay the judgment or secure an appeal bond by the March 25 deadline.

Without bail, Trump cannot prevent James from carrying out the judgment while the federal appeals process plays out. On Monday, his lawyers told the appeals court that Trump failed to find an insurance company to guarantee the bond, although he contacted 30 underwriters. They asked the court to delay posting bail until his appeal is resolved.

Friday's vote may have put more than $3 billion into Trump's lap, but the “holding” provisions could prevent Trump from cashing in on his multibillion-dollar windfall. Lock-up provisions are common restrictions on Wall Street that prevent major shareholders from selling their shares after a transaction closes.

Most mergers prohibit major shareholders from selling, lending, donating or encumbering shares within the first six months of a transaction to assure investors that these shareholders will not immediately cash out at the same time and cause the price to drop actions.

It's possible that DWAC could waive the lock-up clause before the deal closes or, more likely, that the new company's board of directors could modify it afterward, but that move would likely expose it to legal scrutiny because it would have to prove that a relaxation of the agreement would benefit shareholders.

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 5. Trump's social media company merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Friday. Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 5. Trump's social media company merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Friday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

TMTG first announced that it had reached an agreement to go public by merging with DWAC in October 2021.

However, the deal was delayed by a two-year investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission because special purpose acquisition companies, like DWAC, are not supposed to complete a transaction before an IPO. DWAC raised $300 million in its September 2021 IPO.

The SEC signed the agreement last month after DWAC agreed to pay regulators an $18 million fine and revise its filings to comply with federal securities laws. The SEC previously said that companies' past disclosures were “particularly problematic because investors focus on factors such as the SPAC's management team and potential merger targets when making financial decisions.”

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-made-billions-merger-too-late-letitia-james-1882305 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos