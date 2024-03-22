Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, to become a publicly traded company





In an article on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump discussed the ongoing litigation he faces in New York over hush money his former lawyer paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016. (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

Shareholders voted Friday to make Trump Media & Technology Group, Truth Social's parent company, a publicly traded entity, Fox News Digital has learned.

Shareholders voted to merge Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) with its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company.

SOCIAL TRUTH ABOUT TO BE APPROVED BY THE STOCK MARKET, POTENTIALLY WINS Trump BILLIONS

The approval of the merger means that TMTG shares will trade on Nasdaq under the name “DJT” starting next week.

Former President Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election, owns 78.7 million shares of Trump Media & Technology Group. His personal stake in the company, at the current price of around $44.17, would be worth between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Trump's shares are blocked for six months, but the board could vote to waive that rule.

Former President Donald Trump salutes during a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16. (AP/Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

The merger brings Truth Social, which describes itself as a free speech platform and a “safe harbor” against censorship on other Big Tech platforms, about $300 million to expand the platform.

Trump Media & Technology Group would trade as “DJT” on Nasdaq if it goes public. (James Devaney/GC Images | App Store / Getty Images)

FLASHBACK: TRUMP JOINS SOCIAL TRUTH: "I'M BACK!" #COVFEFE'

TMTG's CEO is Devin Nunes, who joined the company in December 2021 after retiring from nearly two decades in Congress.

Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on July 11, 2021. (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has merged with its SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. after years of delay amid U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into alleged pre-targeting by DWAC. Pre-targeting refers to a SPAC discussing a potential merger with a merger target before being allowed to hold those discussions.

TRUMP "SOCIAL TRUTH" DEVELOPMENT OF CONTENT MODERATION PRACTICES TO GUARANTEE A "FAMILY" COMMUNITY

Last month, however, the SEC approved the merger.

Trump Media & Technology Group first launched in October 2021.

Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022, a year after being banned from platforms including then-Twitter, now X; Facebook; and Instagram, after January 6, 2021. These bans have been lifted.

The Truth Social platform has millions of users, including President Biden's re-election campaign.

