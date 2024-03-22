President of the Republic of Indonesia and Head of BNPB Review Demak Floods, Present Three Management Efforts





Photo: President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Head of the National Disaster Management Agency Lieutenant General Suharyanto conducted a flood inspection in Demak Regency, Central Java , Friday (3/22). (Disaster Communication Sector/Apri Setiawan) DEMAK President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Head of the National Disaster Management Agency Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto conducted flood inspection in Demak Regency, Central Java , Friday (3/22). Also accompanied were PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimulyono, Regent Demak Eisti'anah and other Forkopimda elements. In accordance with the agenda, the President and his entourage visited two evacuation stations for flood-affected residents, located in SMK Ganesa Demak and Wisma Halim Demak. During his visit, President Jokowi announced three measures to deal with the Demak floods. Firstly, the repair of the broken embankment was triggered by the intensity of the rains that fell, rendering the embankment unable to absorb the water drainage. Currently, the condition of the embankment has been successfully repaired and closed. “The damaged dam was repaired and closed, completed for four consecutive days, day and night,” said Jokowi. Jokowi added, not only by repairing the embankments. A number of measures have also been taken to overcome the floods, including the government implementing weather modification technology (WMT). This aims to reduce the potential for precipitation in Demak Regency and surrounding areas. Secondly, the clouds above have also been subjected to weather modification technology, so that they can be moved towards the sea. “We hope that this will also greatly reduce the rains in Demak Regency and its surrounding areas” , he added. Jokowi further added that the government also carried out pumping in areas that were still flooded to reduce the water level. According to reports received, the puddle which initially reached two meters, after being pumped out, had receded up to 50 centimeters. “I received a report earlier that the water level has started to recede, so as not to disrupt the activities of residents, we will carry out pumping in the places that are still flooded,” he added. At the end of the review, the president advised to always protect rivers and lands from sedimentation. This can certainly have an impact on the potential risk of flooding if treatment is not carried out immediately upstream. Furthermore, regarding buildings damaged by the disaster, President Jokowi stressed that the government, through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), would carry out checks and recoveries. Additionally, reconstruction efforts were also launched by providing plant seeds from the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) to restore the affected environment. “Regarding the damaged houses, the Ministry of Public Works will inspect them in collaboration with the BNPB, including those whose plants have been damaged, they will receive more seeds from the Ministry of Agriculture,” he said. concluded. Abdul Muhari, Ph.D. Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Writer April Setiawan Administrator Dumé Sinaga

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bnpb.go.id/berita/presiden-ri-bersama-kepala-bnpb-tinjau-banjir-demak-sampaikan-tiga-upaya-penanganan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos