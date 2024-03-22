Politics
Turkey hits back after Israel protests Erdogan's comments cursing Netanyahu
ANKARA Turkey remains defiant over Israel's diplomatic protests over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments cursing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Turkey will continue to tell the truth and place the unspeakable persecution of the Palestinian people on the global agenda, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned the second Turkish diplomat in the country to protest Erdogan's criticism of Netanyahu.
In a new attack on the Israeli prime minister over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Erdogan told the crowd gathered at a campaign rally in central Anatolia on Thursday: “I leave the person called Netanyahu in the hands of the Lord. He then added: May the Lord curse him.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that the Turkish charge d'affaires, Mehmet Sekerci, had been summoned to the ministry on his instructions to convey a clear message to Erdogan.
There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends, Katz posted on the social media platform X. Shut up and shame on you!
Speaking at additional rallies Friday ahead of Sunday's national local elections, Erdogan refrained from repeating his previous statement, as of this writing, but Keceli said Friday that Israel “targeted the president Erdogan for telling the whole truth.”
The crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden. And Israel is on trial for genocide,” he said.
Turkish-Israeli reconciliation in tatters
The tête-à-tête marks a new escalation between the two regional powers, the war in Gaza leaving the nascent Turkish-Israeli détente in tatters.
Erdogan, abandoning his initial cautious tone following Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7, unleashed a series of scathing attacks on the Jewish state later that month amid an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Faced with Erdogan's increasingly critical tone, Israel announced at the end of October that it was reassessing its diplomatic relations with Turkey.
The move prompted the Turkish government to recall its ambassador to Israel in November, about ten months after taking office, which had remained empty for four years due to disagreements between the two countries.
The war in Gaza has placed Erdogan in a delicate situation, between the desire to mend fences with his eastern Mediterranean neighbor and the unwavering support for the Palestinian cause among the Turkish leadership's electoral base.
Despite Erdogan's almost daily verbal attacks on Israel and diplomatic relations slipping, the Turkish leader is still under pressure to sever trade ties with Israel.
He was even criticized on this issue by the coalition partners of the ruling Justice and Development party. On Friday, Fatih Erbakan, leader of New Welfare, a small Islamist party that has defied AKP calls and fielded its own candidate in the race for Istanbul mayor in the upcoming elections, denounced the business dealings ongoing between Turkey and Israel.
“They tell us that 'we are losing because of the New Social Party.' It’s not us who are making you lose, it’s you who continue to trade with Israel,” Erbakan said at a campaign rally in the southeast.
Mazlumder, a civic group close to Turkish conservatives, filed criminal complaints earlier this month against Turkish businessmen who trade with Israel.
Turkey's exports to Israel amounted to $1.1 billion in October-December 2023, according to official data, representing a slight decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.
Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization and the group's political leaders divide their time between Turkey and Qatar, where they are based. Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which began after the unprecedented attack by militant groups in Israel that left at least 1,200 people dead. Militants also took more than 250 people hostage, including young children and babies, some of whom remain captive in Gaza.
