



Apple CEO Tim Cook opened a store in Shanghai on Thursday.

His visit comes as iPhone sales in China fell 24% in the first six weeks of 2024.

Cook is expected to attend the China Development Forum in Beijing, where business leaders interact with Chinese policymakers.



Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't in China just to open a new store in Shanghai and sample Chinese cuisine. He is also in town to rub shoulders with Beijing's top policymakers after iPhone sales in China fell 24% during the first six weeks of the year. As Business Insider's Hasan Chowdhury pointed out, Cook flaunted his presence in China, one of Apple's largest markets, to show his commitment to the country. But that's not the only thing currently keeping Cook away from the United States, where Apple was the subject of an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 16 attorneys general on Thursday. Apple has pushed back on the allegations. Cook is also expected to travel to Beijing, where the two-day China Development Forum, or CDF, will begin on Sunday, according to Bloomberg. It is organized by the Chinese State Council, the country's cabinet, and is an opportunity for business leaders to rub shoulders with Chinese policy makers. This year, some American business leaders may meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping after the forum, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. It is unclear whether Cook will meet with Xi. He attended a dinner for the Chinese leader in November on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders Summit in San Francisco, but names on the list include Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg, U.S.-China Business Council Chairman Craig Allen and Stephen Orlins, the chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, according to the Journal. Xi's team is still drawing up the list of participants and the meeting could be canceled altogether, according to the media outlet. The business forum is also important for China. The Chinese economy faces multiple challenges, including real estate crisis, deflationary pr essure, a demographic crisis sister, and trade tensions with the West. Investor confidence in China is shaken and it doesn't help that Beijing canceled a closely watched annual news conference with Premier Li Qiang earlier this month, which is a development for an analyst versus a company canceling its quarterly earnings calls. “Given the state of China's economy, the government clearly wants to send a clear signal that it is committed to improving conditions for foreign businesses,” said Scott Kennedy, China specialist at the China strategic and international studies, at Bloomberg. “I would be surprised if neither Xi Jinping nor Li Qiang spoke to the CDF or met with some of the key participants,” Kennedy added. China's State Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Apple shares edged up 0.2% after hours after closing down 4.1% at $171.37 apiece on Thursday.

