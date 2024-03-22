Trump claims to have $500 million in cash, undermining lawyers' bond claims





Former President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning that he had “almost” $500 million in cash, contradicting his lawyers' claims that he would be unable to comply with the $464 million judgment against him and his co-defendants in the civil fraud case brought by New York. York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Through my hard work, talent and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my presidential campaign,” he said. Trump writes in an article on Truth Social in all caps. “The often overthrown political judge in the rigged and corrupt AG case, in which I did nothing wrong, knew it, wanted to take it away from me, and that's where and why he came up with the shocking figure that , coupled with its crazy demand for interest, is approximately $454,000,000.

Trump wrote that he “did nothing wrong except win an election in 2016 that I wasn't supposed to win, did even better in 2020, and is now in the lead, by a wide margin.” , in 2024. It's communism in America!

Trump has not contributed his own money to his presidential campaigns since 2016. He hinted in 2020 that he would personally spend whatever it took to get re-elected, but did not do so.

The former president must post bail for the full amount he owes Monday, or James can seize any of Trump's bank accounts or properties in any state, including Trump Tower and Mar-a- Lake, among others. His lawyers, who appealed the ruling, said in a court filing Monday that he had been unable to secure bail to meet it.

Trump is on the hook for $454 million, most of the fraud judgment, but the amount he owes has been growing by more than $111,000 a day because of the added interest.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who determined the amount of the judgment, issued his ruling on February 23 and Trump had 30 days to return the money. Trump said in another all-caps Truth Social article Friday that Engoron “invented a crazy reward, out of nowhere, in order to harm me politically and not allow me to use the large amount of money I 'have accumulated'. over the years, through hard work, insight, instinct and diligence, in my political campaign for the presidency.”

“It's just a 'catch,'” he added. “A bit like what is done in communist countries.”

Later that day, he announced his intention to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. But he will likely have to go through the state's appeals process before he can challenge that decision in court.

Earlier this week, Trump's presidential campaign asked supporters for money in a fundraising memo, which said: “Crazy radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to take over my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!”

Trump has valued his brand at more than $10 billion, but a 2021 financial statement puts his net worth at $4.5 billion. He said most of his assets are real estate, not cash or stocks, saying during a deposition in the fraud case last year that he owns “substantially more than $400 million in cash.”

Rebecca Shabad

Dareh Gregorian

Vaughn Hillyard, Adam Reiss and Ben Kamisar contributed.

