Trump claims to have nearly $500 million “in cash”





Former President Donald Trump said Friday he has nearly $500 million on hand, which is more than he needs to raise by Monday to post bond on appeal in his civil fraud case in New York.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, in all capital letters: Through my hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my presidential campaign.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee reiterated that he did nothing wrong. Trump also claimed, without evidence, that Judge Arthur Engoron knew how much money Trump had and that Trump planned to use it for his campaign and wanted to take it away from me, and that's where and why he got to this shocking figure.

Engorons' office did not respond to an email from Spectrum News seeking comment.

Trump has not contributed his own money to his presidential campaigns since 2016. He has repeatedly claimed, also without evidence, that the civil and criminal cases against him were attempts at “election interference” by the Democrats.

Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties plus nearly $100 million in prejudgment interest for fraudulently inflating his net worth to obtain cheaper loans for his business. In total, with the other defendants, the sum exceeds $464 billion.

Trump plans to appeal the decision but must post bail for the full amount by Monday. Trump's lawyers argued that Trump should not have to post bail because the amount is patently unfair, unreasonable and unconstitutional and that paying it would cause him irreparable harm.

If I sold assets and then won the appeal, the assets would be gone forever, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Trump's lawyers told the court that the former president had been unable to secure bond for the full amount despite contacting about 30 underwriters because they insisted on cash rather than cash. on real estate.

The impracticality of obtaining bail interferes with defendants' right to appeal and threatens this court's appellate jurisdiction, Trump's legal team argued in a court filing.

Spectrum News contacted one of Trump's lawyers and his campaign on Friday to ask for clarification on whether Trump was implying in his social media post that he had the money to pay Monday's bail. Neither responded.

If Trump's bail bond is not reduced or suspended and he cannot pay it, he risks seeing New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who filed a fraud complaint against him, seize part of his real estate.

James said in an interview with ABC News last month: If he doesn't have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will seek enforcement mechanisms in court and we will ask the judge to seize his assets. . She added: “I look at 40 Wall St. every day.

40 Wall St. is the address of the Trump Building, a 72-story office tower that the former president has owned since 1995.

According to multiple reports, James formally served notice of the civil court's fraud award against Trump in Westchester County last month, which is a first step a creditor would take before attempting to seize a property. The former president owns Trump National Golf Club and the 212-acre Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County.

Earlier this month, Trump posted $92 million bail as he appeals another ruling in which he was found guilty of defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's net worth could soon rise after a publicly traded shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Shareholders, approved a merger deal with Truth Social on Friday, bringing the social media site to the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Trump's stake in the company could exceed $3 billion. But Trump won't be able to immediately cash in the windfall from Friday's deal unless some things change, due to a lock-up clause that prevents company insiders from selling the newly acquired shares. issued for six months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

