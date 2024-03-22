Rishi Sunak should prepare for another local election disaster

May's local elections, the campaign for which the Conservatives launched today, are likely to be a severe test for Rishi Sunak. As support for the Conservatives declines in the polls, he will try to defend one of Boris Johnson's strong points. However, there could be some relief if in many cases reformists are not on the ballot.

There is some kind of local competition in England and Wales in May. Elections for local council seats are taking place in 107 of England's 285 councils outside of London, with just over 2,600 seats up for grabs. London, meanwhile, will elect its Mayor and London Assembly. Many large urban areas outside of London, such as the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, will also elect a metro mayor. Meanwhile, most of England and all of Wales will vote for a police and crime commissioner.

With the exception of 38 local councils, all of these elections are for positions last contested in May 2021. At that time, thanks to the increase in Conservative fortunes following the rapid rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, the party was six points ahead of Labor in the polls. In the local polls it recorded a net gain of 13 councils and just over 200 council seats, a rare feat for a sitting government. Indeed, on the same day, Boris Johnson won Labor's Hartlepool in a parliamentary by-election.

Today the situation is very, very different. At 23%, the Conservatives' average rating in the polls is even lower than the day after Liz Truss's fall. The party trails Labor by 21 points. There also appears to be a hemorrhaging of support for the reformists, namely 12%.

Of course, not everyone votes in local elections the same way they vote in a general election. The Liberal Democrats are still performing better than their current results in national polls, while the Greens have also become a larger force in local elections.

However, fluctuations between one set of local elections and the next are generally similar to those in polls. In last year's local elections, polls averaged a 10% swing from Conservative to Labor since May 2021. The parties' performance at local polls was the equivalent of an 8% swing, just below. this in the polls.

Today, polls show a gap of 13 points compared to May 2021. Significant conservative losses therefore seem inevitable.

A 10% gap in the Police and Crime Commissioner elections could see the Conservatives lose 10 of the 29 positions they currently hold. Despite his high personal profile, Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, will have an uphill battle ahead, while Ben Houchen will depend on retaining his very substantial personal vote in Tees Valley. The party could also record its worst result in more than two decades of London Assembly elections. Hopes that London Mayor Tory standard-bearer Susan Hall could pose a serious challenge to Labor incumbent Sadiq Khan have long since evaporated.

During municipal elections, in most cases (81 councils), only a third of the seats are up for grabs. This makes a change in control of the council less likely, when in half of these councils Labor is already in charge. But unfortunately for the Conservatives, councils where all seats are up for grabs are disproportionately those where the party defends control. Although in these cases the seats at stake were sometimes last contested in the more difficult years of 2022 or 2023, the party could still lose control of half or a dozen of the 16 councils which he currently directs.

There is a potential silver lining for the Conservatives: Reformers have said they will not run in elections over policing and crime. It remains to be seen how many candidates for local councils the party will be able to present. Last year he only contested in one out of thirteen districts, winning just 0.5% of the vote. Mr Sunak hopes that Reformers will also be absent from this election and that, as a result, their supporters will choose to return to the Tory fold.

John Curtice is Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde and a Senior Research Fellow at the National Center for Social Research. He is also co-host of the podcast Trendy