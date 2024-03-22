Dutch PM to meet China's Xi amid doubts over licensing of ASML tools





By Toby Sterling AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss next week the possibility of ASML continuing to service computer chip equipment worth billions of euros that it sold to Chinese customers, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Dutch government said in a statement that Rutte's visit was aimed at discussing “bilateral and economic ties as well as the situation in the Middle East.” But licensing policy for ASML, the largest equipment supplier to semiconductor makers, whose tools have become a flashpoint in the “chip war” between the United States and China will also be discussed at their meeting. ASML dominates the global market for lithography systems, multimillion-dollar tools essential for creating computer chip circuits. One of Xi's main policy goals has been to help China develop its domestic chip manufacturing industry, spending billions on subsidies. Meanwhile, the US government is seeking to undermine China's ability to make its own chips and has sought help from the Dutch and Japanese governments. ASML said that as of January 1, it no longer expects to receive licenses from the Dutch government to ship its advanced “DUV” tool lines to Chinese customers. But it remains unclear how much of the equipment ASML has already sold to Chinese customers – worth more than 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) last year alone – will continue to be maintained. Sooner or later, the company will have to apply for licenses for equipment already present in China and which now falls under Dutch or American export rules. If the licenses are denied or revoked, ASML's tools would become impossible to use within weeks, which could be devastating for its customers, which include China's largest contract chipmaker, SMIC. ASML, which complies with all export regulations, declined to comment Friday. “ASML has export licenses to serve the majority of its Chinese customers until December 31, 2024,” it said in an emailed response to Reuters questions about which machines are subject to export restrictions in beginning of the week. He will then have to request the annual renewal of the licenses. The story continues For some of its most advanced product lines, “ASML has not received an export license to continue servicing these systems at certain specific advanced logic factories (in China) as of November 1, 2023,” the company added . China was ASML's second-largest market in 2023 behind Taiwan and ahead of South Korea, and the company said it expects to continue to achieve significant sales in China this year for product lines used to making relatively older chips, which are outside of today's market. restrictions. During his March 26-27 visit, Rutte is expected to meet Xi and Prime Minister Li Qiang. Dutch Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen is also present and is expected to meet with Chinese Trade Minister Wang Wentao. “They will discuss opportunities for economic cooperation, the importance of a level playing field and the importance of equal market access,” the Dutch government said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Hugh Lawson, Barbara Lewis and Angus MacSwan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/dutch-pm-meet-chinas-xi-150027992.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos