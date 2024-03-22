“Trkiye will continue to strive to become fully independent in defense matters”





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Trkiye would continue to strive to make its defense industry fully independent, as he addressed supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Friday ), as part of the municipal electoral campaign in the province of Ankr. “We will not stop or turn back on our path until we achieve the goal of a fully independent territory in the field of defense industry,” Erdoan said. Erdoan also said that KAAN, the fighter jet produced by Trkiyes, will be delivered in 2028, adding that KAAN will protect “our skies from this date.” He added that Trkiye had started preparations to build “an even larger aircraft carrier following the Anadolu TCG.” Erdoan said there is no safe place for terrorist groups, adding that Ankara detects terrorists beyond the country's borders, around 300-350 kilometers (186-217 miles), and “neutralizes” when they least expect it. Trkiye celebrates its centenary encouraged by the profound transformation it has achieved in its defense industry, marked by hundreds of domestically produced weapon systems and a range of local air, land and maritime platforms. In a strategic geography where conflicts have spanned the ages, Trkiye has always needed high-level defense products to protect itself. However, due to strained relations with some countries due to disagreements, the country has faced embargoes or difficulties in obtaining these systems. In 1985, the country established the Defense Industry Development and Support Administration, which later became the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), amid an arms embargo linked to its peace operation in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The years 1985-2004 are considered the founding period of the Turkish defense industry, when defense companies began to carry out assembly as subcontractors in order to fill the gap between skilled labor and technology after investments in infrastructure. The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation (TAFF) was established during this period and Aselsan, Havelsan, TAI, Ibir, Aspilsan and Roketsan, established in 1988 under the roof of TAFF, became the driving force of the Turkish Armed Forces industry. defense. Over the past decade, the country has gained ground in defense thanks to the growing number of domestic defense companies. As the country's defense imports have declined significantly, the country has become an exporter of certain products, such that four Turkish defense giants, Aselsan, Roketsan, TAI and Asfat, have entered the list of major defense exporters of the American newspaper Defense News. The transformation process ultimately helped reduce Trkiye's foreign dependence on defense, from around 80% in the early 2000s to around 20% today. The capabilities of its vehicles, including combat drones, have triggered unprecedented demand that has seen Trkiye secure billions of dollars in export deals in recent years. Exports hit a record of nearly $4.5 billion in 2022, and President Erdoan sees them reaching a new all-time high of over $6 billion.

