Trump could earn $3 billion after investors approve Truth Social IPO | Donald Trump





Investors on Friday approved plans to take Donald Trump's social media platform public, netting the former president a paper fortune of $3 billion.

Trump Media & Technology, the company behind his social network Minnow Truth Social, has spent years fighting to land on the stock market via a so-called blank check merger with a shell company.

He finally did so Friday morning, following a vote by shareholders of Digital World Acquisition, the vehicle with which Trump's business sought to partner.

While Trump Media has struggled since Truth Social's lackluster launch, generating sales of only about $5 million since 2021, Trump supporters have banded together to increase their stakes in Digital World. The stock is up about 145% year to date, bringing the company's value to about $6 billion.

The company will now be publicly traded as Trump Media & Technology Group under the initials DJT Trumps.

Before the announcement, Digital Worlds' stock price was $44, suggesting the new company will debut with a valuation of more than $5 billion. Trump's stake in the combined company is listed at 79 million shares, leaving him with a stake of about $3 billion on paper. However, he will not be able to cash out this stake immediately, because the company's main shareholders will not be able to sell their shares for six months after the merger.

Trading in Digital World has been particularly volatile and its shares fell nearly 14% after Friday's vote, raising questions about how Trump Media will perform on the stock market before Trump can sell some of his stake.

It comes amid a financial crisis for Trump, who is trying to retake the presidency from Joe Biden in the November election. He was ordered last month by a New York judge to pay $454 million following a civil fraud case, which his lawyers warned this week was a practical impossibility after 30 bail bond companies refused. The deadline is Monday.

Digital World is increasingly seen as a so-called meme stock, boosted by Internet memes posted, in its case, on platforms such as Truth Social, inviting retail investors to join.

The shell company first announced plans to partner with Trump's digital media company in 2021, but faced a series of legal hurdles.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or Spacs, such as Digital World raise money from investors through initial public offerings, before typically looking for a company to take public.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Once a SPAC finds and agrees to terms with a target, it absorbs the company and takes it public, allowing investors in both companies to take a step forward. If the original Spac investors don't like the deal, however, they can withdraw their money.

Julian Klymochko, founder and CEO of a Spac-focused fund at Accelerate Financial Technologies, said Digital Worlds' price rise was not due to underlying fundamentals.

Truth Social hasn't really taken off, Klymochko said. At this point, it's a meme stock. It's really just a betting tool on the likelihood of Trump winning the election.

Digital World shares soared 88% on Jan. 22, he noted, when Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, withdrew from the race to be the Republican presidential nominee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/22/trump-truth-social The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos