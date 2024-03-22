PM: Kate has the love and support of the whole country after cancer announcement

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Rishi Sunak has launched messages of support for the Princess of Wales from across the political spectrum after announcing she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Prime Minister praised Kate for her immense courage after revealing she had been diagnosed with the illness and was in the early stages of chemotherapy following growing speculation about her health.

He said the royal has the love and support of the whole country and called for her to be given some privacy while she continues her treatment, criticizing the scrutiny she has been subjected to these last weeks.

In a statement released shortly after Kate's announcement, the Prime Minister said: My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular his three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support from across the country as she continues her recovery.

She showed extraordinary courage in her statement today. In recent weeks, she has come under intense scrutiny and been treated unfairly by sections of the world's media and on social media.

When it comes to health matters, like everyone else, she needs the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

I know I speak for the entire country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and I look forward to seeing her in action again when she is ready.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Hopefully she makes a speedy and full recovery and regains her privacy and calm while she does so.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “All my thoughts and prayers are with our brave Princess of Wales.

Such incredibly difficult news to break to three young children helps give them the space and privacy they need to protect their family and focus on healing.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the princess had the love and support of not only her entire family, but the entire nation during this difficult time.

The Labor leader also condemned the lurid speculation which has surrounded her condition, saying: Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving this news amid the lurid speculation we've seen in recent weeks.

Their Royal Highnesses have the right to privacy and, like all parents, will have waited to choose the right time to tell their children.

I am heartened by the Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses with her treatment with the love and support of not only her entire family, but the entire nation.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Kate all the strength and a full and speedy recovery, while her successor, Liz Truss, said his thoughts were with the Princess of Wales and her family at this very difficult time .

Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething said: “On behalf of the people of Wales, I would like to send our love and support to the Princess and her family at this very difficult time.

All our thoughts are with you as you continue your treatment.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay. I pray for his speedy recovery.

This must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: What sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales this evening.

The Liberal Democrats join the whole country in wishing him a speedy recovery and hope that the royal family will be given space and privacy during this difficult time.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle sent his best wishes on behalf of the House and said Kate's candour would make a difference to others facing their own battle with cancer.

He said in a statement: “The Princess of Wales has been incredibly brave in revealing her cancer diagnosis and I am sure her openness will make such a difference to everyone facing this terrible illness.

On behalf of the House of Commons, I would like to offer my best wishes to Catherine and her family and hope that she will be returned to full health very soon.

Stephen Flynn, leader of the SNP in Westminster, said: “We all know the pain and distress that a cancer diagnosis brings to individuals, their families and friends.

I wish Kate well in her fight and I am confident that her words will be of comfort and support to others as they face theirs.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Incredibly moved by the courage of His Royal Highness.

During this extremely difficult time, his message to those affected by cancer will mean a lot to many people.

We wish the Princess of Wales and all the Royal Family the best in her recovery.

Everyone respects their privacy.