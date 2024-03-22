Shahid Afridi in a delicate situation due to recent political statements regarding the government and “institutions”





Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan cricket team captain, prominent social personality and philanthropist, faced heavy criticism from PTI supporters after he commented on the current political situation in the country.

Afridi was speaking to reporters after a conference at the Pakistan Embassy in the United Kingdom, during which he made a statement calling for harmony and unity between the opposition and the government.

“There are good people and bad people on both sides of the aisle. If the country wants to progress, everyone must work together,” he commented.

He went on to say that the Prime Minister had no NRO to give. “Only institutions can give NROs.”

Watch the media exchange here:

After the online backlash calling for a complete boycott of all products and organizations linked to Shahid Afridi, he issued a clarification in a video message. He said Imran Khan was his idol and hero and he meant him no disrespect.

“I am entitled to my views and opinions, just like everyone else. If you disagree, that’s OK, but don’t turn that disagreement into hatred,” he said.

Watch the video here:

However, even after this clarification, negative comments and criticism continued. While some called for a boycott of him, his businesses and his charitable foundations, others began drawing comparisons between Afridi and Imran Khan.

Imran Khan Shahid Afridi1992 1992 pic.twitter.com/Fr5kFcUXYJ

X (@MemeLad007) March 22, 2024

Journalist Sami Ibrahim also strongly criticized the affair, calling Afridi a hypocrite.

#ShahidAfridi #boycott @shahid https://t.co/FgxuMetsJz

Batman (@Batmanreturnzz) March 22, 2024

Others went as far as his cricketing days, making a video of his infamous dismissals.

An embarrassing compilation of Shahid Afridi going back to the duck pavilion. pic.twitter.com/0EMJa5nXDB

Mehwish Faraz (@MehwishFaraz9) March 22, 2024

Afridi has already received similar criticism from the same PTI quarters for his views on the May 9 attacks on military installations and his congratulatory message to PML-N stalwart Shehbaz Sharif on his recent election as prime minister for a second consecutive term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/03/22/shahid-afridi-in-hot-water-over-recent-political-statements-regarding-govt-and-institutions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos