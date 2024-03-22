Erdogan accuses opposition of 'praising the coup'





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2024 (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused the opposition of inciting a coup, declaring that the putschist period in the country was over. On Monday, Ozgur Ozel, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), declared on television that he would “surrender” to a youth-led coup. Erdogan wrote on X that “In no civilized country in the world would one find the leader of the main opposition party touting a coup on television.” He accused Ozel of “clinging to illusions” every time he lost hope of winning an election, recalling that “the era of coups in Turkey is now completely over.” Furthermore, Erdogan stressed that any policy changes would be made “through the ballot box and not through a coup.” In no civilized country in the world will you find a leader of the main opposition party touting a coup on the screens. However, those who do not leave ashes on the barbecue regarding freedoms and democracy in Turkey have such illusions every time they lose hope at the ballot box.… – Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) March 22, 2024 Local elections in Türkiye are set for March 31. An attempted military coup took place in Turkey in 2016. The largest conflict took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 240 Turkish civilians died, nearly 2,000 others were injured, and the uprising was suppressed. Erdogan won Turkey's presidential election last May, edging out his secular and pro-Western rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with all votes counted in light of the historic runoff that saw the AKP party unseat its rivals for the presidency and Parliament after receiving the majority of votes in both elections. Erdogan will remain Turkey's president until 2028 after winning 52.10% of the vote, giving him a full decade in power after his initial ascension to the presidency in 2014.

