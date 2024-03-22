What does information integrity mean for democracies?





Democracies around the world face unique challenges with the rise of new technologies. Experts continue to debate the impact of social media on democratic discourse, highlighting how algorithmic recommendations, influence operations, and cultural shifts in communication norms are changing the way people consume information. Meanwhile, developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are raising new concerns about how the technology could affect voters' decision-making. We have already seen its increased use in political campaigns.

In the run-up to Pakistan's 2024 presidential elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan used an artificially generated speech to campaign while imprisoned. Meanwhile, in the United States, a private company used an AI-generated imitation of President Biden's voice to discourage people from voting. In response, the Federal Communications Commission banned the use of AI-generated robocalls.

Evolving technologies present new threats. Disinformation, misinformation and propaganda are all different sides of the same problem: our information environment, the ecosystem in which we distribute, create, receive and process information, is not secure and we lack coherent objectives to guide political actions. Formulating short-term, reactive policy to counter or mitigate the effects of disinformation or propaganda can only take us so far. Beyond defending democracies against incessant threats, we should also consider the measures needed to strengthen them. This begs the question: how can we work towards creating secure and resilient information ecosystems? How can policymakers and democratic governments identify policy areas that require further improvement and shape their actions accordingly?

Policymakers and researchers in democracies, from the White House to the United Nations, have turned to information integrity as an approach to improving their information ecosystems. Information integrity is generally defined as the accuracy, consistency, and reliability of information content, processes, and systems to maintain a healthy information ecosystem. These definitions are taken from existing literature, but they are insufficient. Information integrity as a concept was borrowed from the field of information security, but it has not been adapted to the complexity of an information environment. Additionally, research on this concept largely comes from countries in the Global North, which introduces a bias in how we understand it. As used so far by policy makers and researchers, there is a lack of a framework capable of guiding policy actions and means of evaluating the success of these actions. Before information integrity is dismissed as yet another buzzword or politicized due to its lack of clarity, there is a need to delve further into how it is understood and how it can be executed, by examining specifically its relationship to the information environment in the context of democracy. .

The term information integrity emerged in the field of information security and generally refers to companies' internal security systems, the risks posed to those systems, and the solutions to mitigate and manage those risks. In several applications of the concept, from information security to finance to librarianship, the accuracy, consistency, and reliability of information is the most common definition of information integrity. However, such definitions do not take into account the complexity of an information environment.

In information security, accuracy can be assessed by identifying an established standard and determining an acceptable tolerance for deviations from that standard. In a company, this assessment can be carried out by an individual within a hierarchical system. But when it comes to the integrity of the information environment, making these corrections is only the first step. We also need to consider how corrections are made and who makes them. Therefore, in the context of the information environment, accuracy is best defined as the quality or state of information that is correct or accurate, including fact-checking and monitoring efforts. misinformation.

In existing definitions, consistency can be assessed by identifying the degree to which repeated instances of the same information occur in space, over time, and relative to each other at the same time. However, in the information environment, the ideal of consistency may have less to do with people receiving exactly the same information and more to do with individuals having continued access to the information they want . Consistency is therefore the regular or constant access to information, including the ability to stay online, the degree of censorship, and the maintenance and operation of the infrastructure used to disseminate the information.

Reliability in the field of information security is determined by examining its completeness against a given specification; by assessing its relative timeliness or novelty; and establishing its verifiability, the degree to which its origin and history can be traced. The breadth of the information environment makes it impossible for anyone to carry out this level of verification of the completeness of each individual's knowledge. A more appropriate approach would be to take a closer look at the infrastructures that produce information for the masses. Therefore, in the information environment, reliability can be defined as the adequacy of information outcomes, which includes the activation of quality, sustainable, independent and transparent.

In the context of information security, information integrity as a standard should only be applied to a closed system. However, in democracies, the information environment must be open and free. To account for this difference, any definition of information integrity must include fidelity, security and transparency, as well as accuracy, consistency and reliability.

People who receive the same information can always interpret it differently. Fidelity refers to the degree of accuracy with which information is copied or reproduced and, in the context of the information environment, the degree to which the audience understands the information as it was originally intended by the producer or publisher. 'sender. This category includes media education efforts and pre-hosting. This category is perhaps the most difficult to measure because it requires understanding how the public receives and processes information. Security is an integral part of information integrity, because while people are rarely put at risk when handling a company's information systems, this is unfortunately not the case in the business environment. the information. In this context, safety is the condition of being protected from or unlikely to be exposed to danger, risk or injury. This could include digital security and cybersecurity. Finally, transparency refers to the quality of work carried out in an open manner and without secrets. Expectations of accountability are higher for a democratic government than for a private business. Transparency here implies that governments are accountable and transparent about how they engage with civil society and industry in responding to the crisis.

Although existing research sometimes provides definitions of the elements of accuracy, consistency, and reliability, it rarely includes methods for measuring and comparing levels of information integrity, nor does it provide practical suggestions for action by governments, civil society organizations and industry players around the world. media types should take to maintain the integrity of the information.

This new definition provides practical suggestions for policymakers and researchers to understand the goals they are working toward when using this term. It also helps them develop metrics to assess how well different countries' ecosystems meet this information integrity standard. Based on the work of the Counter-Influence Operations Partnership protecting Ukraine's information ecosystem from Russian invasion in 2022, we demonstrated how a framework could be used to maintain information integrity through the stages of emergency management. Through the four stages of emergency management, namely prevention and mitigation, preparation, response and recovery, we have proposed lines of action that can help improve the elements of emergency integrity. the information. By following this framework, policymakers can determine how existing initiatives address different aspects of information integrity, and they can identify areas where programming or resources may not currently exist. This facilitates multi-stakeholder coordination efforts. By implementing this approach within an emergency management framework, policymakers can preemptively assess how they can prepare for crisis events and build capacity in advance rather than in the moment. The framework also provides clearly defined objectives for information integrity. Using these goals, policymakers can develop measures that are most applicable to their country context, in terms of the extent to which existing efforts achieve these goals.

As information integrity is increasingly used in the context of the information environment, it requires a clear definition that provides guidance on how the concept can be translated into policy. This article identifies six components of information integrity, namely accuracy, consistency, reliability, fidelity, security and transparency, and defines them in the context of the information environment. Stakeholders such as policy makers, civil society organizations and industry players can structure and coordinate their activities around these components, to bring their democracies closer to the goal of information integrity.

