Why Trump's Assets May Be Seized for Bond: What You Need to Know





A former US president has less than a week to raise nearly half a billion dollars or lose some of his most prized possessions and face a humiliating financial crisis. It sounds like the premise of a TV series, but it's actually the predicament facing Donald Trump.

Trump has until Monday, March 25, to secure $464 million in bail to comply with a New York state court ruling that found him guilty of civil fraud. Otherwise, he risks the state freezing his bank accounts and seizing some of his high-profile assets, including a venerable golf course and a private estate.

The amount Trump stands to get may seem like an achievable sum for someone who regularly brags about being a billionaire. But Trump apparently doesn't have much money on hand. His lawyers said it was impossible for him to get the money in time, and Trump was reluctant to take the drastic steps necessary to get it.

Now he's scrambling to save his personal assets, a week after cementing his status as the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.

On Friday, Trump suggested he might be out of the picture after all. In an emphatic, all-caps Truth Social article, he wrote that through hard work, talent and luck, he had nearly $500 million in cash on hand, which reduced the value of his claim. lawyer in court just a few days ago. Trump said he plans to use the money for his White House campaign, although he has not contributed financially to any of his campaigns since 2016.

That post also came shortly before investors approved a plan to take his struggling social media company public, a move that is expected to increase his net worth by billions but will not put more money in his bank accounts by Monday.

Here's what you need to know about Trump's cash crisis.

Why does Trump owe $464 million?

This stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James' three-year investigation into Trump and his company for committing financial fraud by inflating asset values. According to James, this scheme was part of a decades-old conspiracy to obtain loans under false pretenses and cut deals favorable to the company. Last month, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay the state $355 million plus interest taken from his personal fortune.

This figure didn't come out of nowhere. Engoron determined that Trump would have made $355 million less on various deals if he had honestly presented the value of his assets. The judge also ordered Trump to pay substantial interest on that amount, bringing the fine to more than $450 million. Defendants in New York generally must pay 9% interest until their bail is paid in full or an appeal is resolved. Unless he wins the appeal, Trump's debt will only increase the longer it takes him to pay.

Why hasn't Trump paid the fine yet?

Simply put: He has no money, because most of Trump's net worth is tied up in real estate. But Trump doesn't need to pay the fine immediately. All he needs to do is secure a bond from a company willing to guarantee it will pay the court $464 million if Trump loses the appeal and doesn't pay.

But bond companies rarely accept real estate as collateral. In a court filing Monday, Trump's lawyers said it was virtually impossible to secure the bond after about 30 companies rejected his proposal.

There is also his personal pride. Even if Trump had cash, sources close to him say, he would hate to spend money on what he calls a witch hunt. Hoping to avoid that outcome, Trump asked an appeals court to let him forfeit full bail while he appeals the decision. New York state lawyers asked the judge to deny Trump this request.

Defendants are usually required to post bail before they can appeal an adverse decision to a higher court. This is a source of consternation for Trump. They don't even give you the opportunity to appeal, he said on a radio show Wednesday. They want you to deposit money before the call. So if you sell property or do something, and then you win the appeal, you don't have the property.

How much money does Trump have?

Even though Trump likes to brag about being a billionaire, he doesn't have billions of dollars in his bank accounts. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $2.6 billion as of mid-March 2024, based on the value of his properties, including hotels, resorts and golf clubs.

A recent New York Times analysis found that it has about $350 million in cash, more than $100 million less than the amount it must pay to New York state.

That doesn't include the $83 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of rape, for making defamatory comments about him. It also does not include attorney fees in his four separate criminal prosecutions.

Trump appears to have gotten a financial lifeline. He owns a stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, the social media company that owns Truth Social. Shareholders voted Friday to approve a merger and take the company public. Trump could earn up to $3 billion from the deal.

It is not yet clear how quickly it could convert these funds into cash. He is barred from selling his shares or using them as collateral for six months, but Trump could ask the merged company's board to waive that rule for him.

What happens next?

Trump may continue to try to secure bail before Monday's deadline. But if he fails, he risks facing immediate consequences.

On Thursday, James took the first step toward seizing some of Trump's assets in New York. His office filed a judgment in Westchester County Court to take control of Seven Springs, a private estate in Bedford, and the Trump National Golf Course at Briarcliff Manor. If Trump still fails to post bail, she may not stop there.

Trump's best hope might then be to win the appeal and regain possession of those assets, assuming New York State hasn't sold them by then. Otherwise, he might have to sell even more assets or accept largesse from a wealthy supporter. Some in his orbit have speculated that he might declare bankruptcy for the business entities involved in the fraud case, but fear such a move would be too damaging to his presidential aspirations.

Trump's financial woes are likely to be a recurring theme on the campaign trail. President Joe Biden is already grasping the plight of his adversaries. At a fundraiser Thursday night outside Chicago, the president reportedly recounted an incident in which someone approached him with a story of a terrible debt.

Biden said he responded: Donald, I can't help you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6959656/donald-trump-bond-deadline-asset-seizure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos