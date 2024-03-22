Trump's Truth Social Expected to Get Stock Market Approval, Which Could Make Him Billions





Truth Social CEO and former Congressman Devin Nunes is shutting down speculation that former President Donald Trump is no longer exclusively on the platform.

Former President Trump will learn Friday whether his social media platform Truth Social will be given the green light to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

A vote will be held on whether Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs his Truth Social site, can merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded shell company.

If the deal is approved, Trump Media & Technology Group could soon begin trading on the stock exchange in place of Digital World, potentially bringing billions of dollars to the former president.

Trump launched the social media platform in February 2022, a year after he was banned from platforms including X, Facebook and Instagram, following the riots at the US Capitol. After those bans were lifted, he slowly began using them again — although he only used X once, posting a police photo of himself after his arrest on racketeering and related charges.

Former President Trump's Truth Social is expected to be approved for IPO later today, potentially earning the former president billions. (James Devaney/GC Images | App Store)

The vast majority of his social media activity over the past two years has been on Truth Social.

“SOCIAL TRUTH IS MY VOICE AND THE TRUE VOICE OF AMERICA!!! MAGA2024!!!” Trump posted to the platform Thursday before the vote.

If the merger goes through, Trump will own more than 78 million shares.

Multiply that by Digital World's current stock price of more than $42, and the total value of Trump's stake could exceed $3 billion, the Associated Press reports.

The Truth social network logo is displayed in this illustration taken February 21, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

Trump's social media app faces financial fallout

Trump, who reportedly owns between 58% and 69% of the company, and other investors could gain tens of millions of additional shares through a provision, known as an “earnout,” tied to the company's performance. action, according to a Washington Post filing. Previously reported.

The merger could face resistance from Trump Media co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, whose investment firm, United Atlantic Ventures, has threatened to block the deal.

This company sent letters to Digital World claiming that their original 2021 deal with Trump was still in effect and granted them the right to appoint two directors to the board and receive a $1 million refund request , according to a filing.

Digital World also revealed that former CEO Patrick Orlando may delay the deal because he wants to receive additional compensation, Reuters reported.

Truth Social has struggled since its launch, losing $31.6 million between its launch in early 2022 and mid-2023, according to the filing reported by Reuters.

In 2022, Truth Social made a profit of $50.5 million, with net revenue of $1.4 million. It lost $23 million in the first half of 2023 with net revenue of $2.3 million.

Elon Musk reinstated former President Trump to X following a vote. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters Photos)

Trump has 6.7 million followers on Truth Social, compared to more than 87.4 million followers on X.

The Associated Press, citing research firm Similarweb, estimates that Truth Social had about 5 million active mobile and web users as of February. Trump Media has not disclosed its user numbers. Facebook had 3 billion active users, TikTok more than 2 billion, while Gettr had fewer than 2 million visitors in February, the publication reports.

X has 528.3 million monetizable monthly active users, according to searchlogistics.com.

