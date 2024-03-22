Xi Jinping hopes cooperation with Prabowo will create shared community





Beijing (ANTARA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes to work with Prabowo Subianto as Indonesia's president-elect to create a joint China-Indonesia community. “President Xi Jinping said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Indonesia relations and hopes to work with President-elect Prabowo Subianto to build a community with a shared future between the two countries,” said a written statement on the official website of the Chinese government. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, consulted Saturday. According to the statement, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Prabowo Subianto on his election as President of the Republic of Indonesia on March 20, 2024. “China and Indonesia are traditionally friendly neighbors, President Xi Jinping stressed that with the joint efforts of the two sides, the development of bilateral relations has been on the fast track, there is more and more political trust mutual, deepening the synergy of development strategies with fruitful results. with mutually beneficial working interests,” the statement said. Both China and Indonesia would have opened a new chapter in building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future. “In addition to providing an example of solidarity and coordination for development among developing countries that have a common future, so that it can bring more benefits to the two nations and give a strong impetus to prosperity and regional and global stability. The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU), in KPU Decree Number 360 of 2024, declared Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka as President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2024-2029 with 96,214,691 votes. Meanwhile, the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar couple received 40,971,906 votes, while the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD couple won 27,040,878 votes, bringing the total number of valid votes to 164,227,475. Prabowo-Gibran led in 36 provinces, while Anies-Muhaimin won the most votes in two provinces. Meanwhile, Ganjar-Mahfud did not win any provinces. The 2024 presidential election brings together three couples, namely the number 1 candidate pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, the number 2 candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. number 3 candidate pair. Article 475, paragraph (1), of Law Number 7 of 2017 on General Elections provides that in the event of a dispute regarding the determination of voting results in the presidential and vice-presidential elections, pairs of candidates may submit objections to the Constitutional Court (MK). within a maximum period of 3 days after the determination of the results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections by the KPU. The inauguration of the elected President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia is scheduled for October 20, 2024, and previously, on October 1, 2024, the inauguration of members of the DPR RI and DPD RI is scheduled. Also read: Winner of the presidential election, Prabowo receives congratulations from the Chinese president

Also read: RI considered influential in reducing South China Sea conflict

Also read: China says Indonesian elections were a success Journalist: Desca Lidya Natalia

