bne IntelliNews – Israel furious as Erdogan promises to send Netanyahu to Allah





Turkish and Israeli diplomats are embroiled in a furious row after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised at a local campaign rally on March 21 to send [Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu] it is up to Allah to take care of him, to make him unhappy and to curse him. On March 22, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz retaliated by ordering his ministry to summon Turkey's acting envoy to Israel for a serious reprimand. Writing on social media platform to send Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah and send a clear message to Allah. Erdogan. You who support the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, [are] the last one who can speak of God. There is no God who listens to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends in Hamas. Shut up and shame on you! Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas remain locked in a war in the Gaza Strip, which the Israelis invaded after armed incursions by Hamas into Israel on October 7, which led to the massacre of hundreds of civilians. Israel's response in Gaza to crush Hamas has led to mass civilian deaths, including, according to the Palestinian group, more than 12,300 children and 8,400 women. Turkey's deputy ambassador is Turkey's envoy to Israel as Turkey withdrew its ambassador at the start of the war. While Israel insists Hamas must always be described as terrorists, Erdogan calls them freedom fighters. No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist organization, he said in a speech in Istanbul earlier this month. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them. He also claimed that Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis. Turkey says Netanyahu and Israel are guilty of horrific war crimes in Gaza, even though Turkey and Erdogan are at the same time accused of committing war crimes over Turkey's occupation of parts of the north of Syria. Turkey acknowledges hosting some Hamas leaders, but says they only represented the group's political wing. Israel claims to have provided evidence to Turkish intelligence that members of Hamas' military wing are operating in Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.intellinews.com/israel-incensed-as-erdogan-vows-to-send-netanyahu-to-allah-318069/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos