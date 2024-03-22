How Imran Khan strengthens Shehbaz's government





PTI founder Imran Khan after his appearance at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan's never-ending struggle with the establishment is the main source of strength of the Shehbaz Sharif government.

The jailed PTI founding president, while addressing the media recently during his trial in an NAB corruption case, had said that the Shehbaz Sharif government would not last more than four to five months. He believed that the fall of the government would pave the way for his release from Adiala prison.

Although Khan has his eyes on the PPP to see this happen, he is unaware of the extent to which his continued confrontation with the establishment and the PTI's attacks on the military establishment actually make him the source of strength of the Shehbaz government Sharif.

The PPP is not part of the federal cabinet, but sources said it had assured full cooperation with the Shehbaz government in response to securing some high-level constitutional posts, including President of Pakistan, President of the Senate, vice-president of the National Assembly and two governors. Some believe that the PPP might even join the cabinet after the Shehbaz government takes unpopular decisions and privatizes PIA; no such agreement had been reached between the two parties at the time of the government's formation.

Traditionally, the strength of civilian governments in Pakistan depends more on the relationship between the government and the establishment than anything else. In the past, governments, even with a two-thirds majority, could not complete their terms due to their difficult relations with the establishment. On the contrary, the last PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif and comprising 13 coalition partners managed to prevail, mainly due to the full support of the establishment.

On one hand, the presence of Asif Ali Zardari in the presidency is seen by various stakeholders as an assurance for the Shehbaz government and on the other, the military high command, in its latest corps commanders' conference, has offered its full support to the new government. During the same meeting, he decided to bring to justice the organizers and attackers of May 9.

According to the ISPR press release issued after the corps commanders' conference, the Forum reiterated its full support to the government in combating security threats and enhancing the socio-economic growth of the country, including including full assistance to combat all illegal activities, including smuggling, hoarding and electricity theft. , implementation of the single document regime and respectable and safe repatriation of all illegal aliens.

In line with the determination of the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, the forum pledged that the planners, instigators, accomplices and perpetrators/desecrated the Shuhada monuments and the attackers of the military installations on May 9 will certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law. the law and the Constitution. In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation are absolutely futile and are only part of an organized campaign launched for narrow political interests, in order to blur the heinous activities that have occurred.

A few days ago, Imran Khan once again held the establishment, the ECP and the caretaker government responsible for electoral manipulation. Meanwhile, the PTI also staged a protest in Washington to block the IMF program for Pakistan, besides waging a smear campaign against the Pakistan Army. With military authorities sensitive to the May 9 issue, Imran Khan has picked for Senate seats some of those accused of attack allegations on military installations. Thus, the gap between the PTI and the establishment, instead of being bridged, is widening further. Politically, this suits Shehbaz Sharif's government, no matter how much its legitimacy is questioned or how vulnerable it is seen by some.

